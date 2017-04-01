Home | News | Premier League table: Manchester United’s top four hopes hit by home draw, while Leicester ease relegation worries

MANCHESTER UNITED left it late to salvage a point at home to Everton that gave their hopes of a top-four finish a setback.

Meanwhile, Leicester virtually ended any fears of relegation with a 2-0 home win against bottom-side Sunderland that sees them up to tenth.

Getty Images 2 Zlatan Ibrahimovic marked his return from suspension with a late equaliser for Manchester United

Stoke’s season is doing its usual petering out, losing 1-0 away at Burnley, while Watford also looked to have secured their Premier League spot for next season thanks to a 2-0 home win against West Brom.

LATEST RESULTS

April 4

Burnley 1 Stoke 0

Leicester 2 Sunderland 0

Watford 2 West Brom 0

Man Utd 1 Everton 1

April 1

Liverpool 3 Everton 1

Chelsea 1 Crystal Palace 2

Manchester United 0 West Brom 0

Leicester City 2 Stoke City 0

Watford 1 Sunderland 0

Burnley 0 Tottenham 2

Hull City 2 West Ham 1

Southampton 0 Bournemouth 0

April 2

Swansea 0 Middlesbrough 0

Arsenal 2 Manchester City 2

PREMIER LEAGUE TABLE

2

[

