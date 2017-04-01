Home | News | Premier League table: Manchester United’s top four hopes hit by home draw, while Leicester ease relegation worries
Brighton 3 Birmingham 1: Glenn Murray’s hot streak goes on as he fires Seagulls top of Championship
Aston Villa 1 QPR 0: Jonathan Kodjia scores again to fire Villa to Championship victory

Premier League table: Manchester United’s top four hopes hit by home draw, while Leicester ease relegation worries



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 9 hours 24 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

MANCHESTER UNITED left it late to salvage a point at home to Everton that gave their hopes of a top-four finish a setback.

Meanwhile, Leicester virtually ended any fears of relegation with a 2-0 home win against bottom-side Sunderland that sees them up to tenth.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic marked his return from suspension with a late equaliser for Manchester United

Getty Images

2
Zlatan Ibrahimovic marked his return from suspension with a late equaliser for Manchester United

Keep up to date with ALL the Premier League news, gossip, transfers and goals on our club page plus fixtures, results and live match commentary

Stoke’s season is doing its usual petering out, losing 1-0 away at Burnley, while Watford also looked to have secured their Premier League spot for next season thanks to a 2-0 home win against West Brom.

LATEST RESULTS

April 4

Burnley 1 Stoke 0

Leicester 2 Sunderland 0

Watford 2 West Brom 0

Man Utd 1 Everton 1

April 1

Liverpool 3 Everton 1

Chelsea 1 Crystal Palace 2

Manchester United 0 West Brom 0

Leicester City 2 Stoke City 0

Watford 1 Sunderland 0

Burnley 0 Tottenham 2

Hull City 2 West Ham 1

Southampton 0 Bournemouth 0

April 2

Swansea 0 Middlesbrough 0

Arsenal 2 Manchester City 2

PREMIER LEAGUE TABLE

2

[

Sunday Premier League match preview featuring Man City v Liverpool
The Sun

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: News Visit website


  Article "tagged" as:
No tags for this article
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Articles

Ed Sheeran and the Heartwarming Tale of the Liberian Street Boys he Saved

Ed Sheeran and the Heartwarming Tale of the Liberian Street Boys he Saved

Parliament gates left open and unmanned for minutes after Westminster Terror Attack

Parliament gates left open and unmanned for minutes after Westminster Terror Attack

Bellagio Hotel Guests Flee in Panic following Gunshots as Pig Mask Raiders Target Famous Venue

Bellagio Hotel Guests Flee in Panic following Gunshots as Pig Mask Raiders Target Famous Venue