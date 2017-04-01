Premier League table: Manchester United’s top four hopes hit by home draw, while Leicester ease relegation worries
- 9 hours 24 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
MANCHESTER UNITED left it late to salvage a point at home to Everton that gave their hopes of a top-four finish a setback.
Meanwhile, Leicester virtually ended any fears of relegation with a 2-0 home win against bottom-side Sunderland that sees them up to tenth.
Keep up to date with ALL the Premier League news, gossip, transfers and goals on our club page plus fixtures, results and live match commentary
Stoke’s season is doing its usual petering out, losing 1-0 away at Burnley, while Watford also looked to have secured their Premier League spot for next season thanks to a 2-0 home win against West Brom.
LATEST RESULTS
April 4
Burnley 1 Stoke 0
Leicester 2 Sunderland 0
Watford 2 West Brom 0
Man Utd 1 Everton 1
April 1
Liverpool 3 Everton 1
Chelsea 1 Crystal Palace 2
Manchester United 0 West Brom 0
Leicester City 2 Stoke City 0
Watford 1 Sunderland 0
Burnley 0 Tottenham 2
Hull City 2 West Ham 1
Southampton 0 Bournemouth 0
April 2
Swansea 0 Middlesbrough 0
Arsenal 2 Manchester City 2
PREMIER LEAGUE TABLE
[
The Sun
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: News
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles