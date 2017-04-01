Home | News | Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson flaunts her cleavage in a stunning Instagram selfie… and her fans love it
David Nugent nudges Derby closer to the fringe of play-offs with hat-trick against Fulham
Brighton 3 Birmingham 1: Glenn Murray’s hot streak goes on as he fires Seagulls top of Championship

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson flaunts her cleavage in a stunning Instagram selfie… and her fans love it



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 9 hours 20 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

LITTLE Mix’s Jesy Nelson shows off plenty of cleavage in a smouldering new Instagram snap.

The beauty can be seen gazing into the camera wearing heavy eye make-up, with red shadow and lashings of mascara giving them an alluring edge.

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson shows off plenty of cleavage in a smouldering new Instagram snap

instagram

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson shows off plenty of cleavage in a smouldering new Instagram snap

A black and silver pendant around her neck leads the eye to her chest which is amplified by a plunging black top.

Jesy tilts her head slightly to one side and wears her glossy brunette hair in a sweeping preppy style.

The picture was certainly a hit for Jesy who captioned that her look was from her favourite make-up video to date.

And her fans seemed to agree.

Little Mix are currently touring Canada and Jesy passed time behind the scenes on Tuesday by taking to Snapchat to play with the app’s themed lenses

Jesy Nelson Snapchat

Little Mix are currently touring Canada and Jesy passed time behind the scenes on Tuesday by taking to Snapchat to play with the app’s themed lenses

One wrote: “You slay with that makeup and you slay in blue!”

While another said: “Its so beautiful! Like powerful, sassy and confident! Love it sooooo much, love you and the girls so much too❤”

And a third added: “OH MY GOSSSSH ♥️♥️♥️♥️”

FORGET TOWIE, HERE'S ROWIE

Megan McKenna and Pete Wicks are restrained by TV crew after explosive argument ends in tears

NO, SHE'S NOT PREGNANT!

Fans think Holly Willoughby is pregnant after second day off sick... but it's just a stomach bug

Spring fresh

Towie's Megan McKenna flashes her toned tum in sexy Bardot top after slamming ex Pete Wicks

Honouring the dead

The Walking Dead mystery solved as dedication to Bernie Wrightson is explained

KATIE'S AFFRONT TO ISLAM

Katie Price faces police probe for going topless on Maldives beach - because her antics violate Sharia law

SHOCK ENDING

Moment security guard tackles man who invades the stage as Jamie Miller is booted off Voice finale - before Mo Adeniran is crowned winner minutes later

PORK SHOW HOST

Phillip Schofield in awe after Peppa Pig star chats to him on This Morning...  and leaves kids confused

PRE-BABY FUN

Pregnant Jennifer Metcalfe shows off her bump on babymoon with boyfriend Greg Lake in Tenerife

MEL B DIVORCE GETS UGLY

Mel B 'gets a restraining order keeping Stephen Belafonte away from her and their kids' after she makes explosive claims he 'beat and sexually exploited her and got nanny PREGNANT'

A VERY BIG HOUSE IN THE COUNTRY

Adele splashes out £4million on a home but her neighbour says they don't know her

pop flingers

Girls Aloud's Sarah Harding romped with Ed Sheeran's 'Ed case' cousin while they plotted her pop comeback

'What if I had died?'

The Voice stage invader wants Emma Willis to apologise to HIM for treating him 'like a criminal'

Dating danger?

EastEnders spoilers: Max Branning targets Carmel Kazemi as his revenge plot takes a sinister twist

POPPING OUT

Jemma Lucy pictured with bandages round her chest after having another boob job

ronan's cheating

Ronan Keating's wife Storm shares pic of singer looking VERY different - but can you spot what's wrong?

'Disgusted at the depths she's going to'

Stephen Belafonte says he's 'distraught' for his kids and is being 'set up'

GAME OF TWO OTHER HALVES

Gary Lineker lets pregnant ex-wife Danielle Bux move back into pad they once shared

BIKINI GROUPIE

Denise Welch, 58, shows off her bikini body as she dances to son Matty Healy's band The 1975

eye-popping

Newly-single Megan McKenna boosts her boobs with push-up bra as she poses for saucy snap

Cat's out the bag

Holly Willoughby admits throwing up on her cat before cancelling This Morning appearance

Little Mix are currently touring Canada, and Jesy passed time behind the scenes on Tuesday by taking to Snapchat to play with the app’s themed lenses.

With the pitch of her voice changed but still tuneful, Jesy sang that she was waiting to go on the bus and didn’t know what was going on.

Just days ago, Jesy stopped rumours that there is an issue with the band dead in their tracks after poking fun at the supposed fallout.

Jesy has been wowing with her slender curves on the current tour

Splash News

Jesy has been wowing with her slender curves on the current tour

Taking to Instagram, Jesy posted a picture of her standing between bandmates Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock – but cropped out Perrie Edwards.

But shutting down any accusations of bad blood between the two before they start, she wrote: “Pez didn’t like the pic

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: News Visit website


  Article "tagged" as:
No tags for this article
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Articles

Ed Sheeran and the Heartwarming Tale of the Liberian Street Boys he Saved

Ed Sheeran and the Heartwarming Tale of the Liberian Street Boys he Saved

Parliament gates left open and unmanned for minutes after Westminster Terror Attack

Parliament gates left open and unmanned for minutes after Westminster Terror Attack

Bellagio Hotel Guests Flee in Panic following Gunshots as Pig Mask Raiders Target Famous Venue

Bellagio Hotel Guests Flee in Panic following Gunshots as Pig Mask Raiders Target Famous Venue