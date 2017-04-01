Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson flaunts her cleavage in a stunning Instagram selfie… and her fans love it
LITTLE Mix’s Jesy Nelson shows off plenty of cleavage in a smouldering new Instagram snap.
The beauty can be seen gazing into the camera wearing heavy eye make-up, with red shadow and lashings of mascara giving them an alluring edge.
A black and silver pendant around her neck leads the eye to her chest which is amplified by a plunging black top.
Jesy tilts her head slightly to one side and wears her glossy brunette hair in a sweeping preppy style.
The picture was certainly a hit for Jesy who captioned that her look was from her favourite make-up video to date.
And her fans seemed to agree.
One wrote: “You slay with that makeup and you slay in blue!”
While another said: “Its so beautiful! Like powerful, sassy and confident! Love it sooooo much, love you and the girls so much too❤”
And a third added: “OH MY GOSSSSH ♥️♥️♥️♥️”
Little Mix are currently touring Canada, and Jesy passed time behind the scenes on Tuesday by taking to Snapchat to play with the app’s themed lenses.
With the pitch of her voice changed but still tuneful, Jesy sang that she was waiting to go on the bus and didn’t know what was going on.
Just days ago, Jesy stopped rumours that there is an issue with the band dead in their tracks after poking fun at the supposed fallout.
Taking to Instagram, Jesy posted a picture of her standing between bandmates Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock – but cropped out Perrie Edwards.
But shutting down any accusations of bad blood between the two before they start, she wrote: “Pez didn’t like the pic
