David Nugent nudges Derby closer to the fringe of play-offs with hat-trick against Fulham

A 4-2 triumph sees the Rams push up the table as Sheff Wednesday leap-frog Fulham into sixth spot with win at Rotherham

DAVID NUGENT put Championship play-off hopefuls Fulham to the sword with a hat-trick in a 4-2 home win.

The former England striker also missed a penalty as Derby, who have now taken seven points from nine since Gary Rowett took charge, moved to within seven points of the final play-off spot.

PA:Press Association Hat-trick hero David Nugent celebrates his second goal

First off the lively Nugent fired over keeper David Button to put the Rams in front after just eight minutes, but Floyd Ayite put the Londoners level.

Seconds after Nugent saw his spot-kick well saved by Button, his spectacular 42nd minute volley gave the Rams a half-time lead.

He tapped in his 59th minute third before Johnny Russell drilled in a fourth and Ayite scored a late goal for Fulham, who drop out of the top six at the expense of Sheffield Wednesday after their 2-0 win at Rotherham.

Reuters Callum Robinson fires Preston’s fourth goal against Bristol City…

Reuters …and Robinson is very happy to celebrate the fact

The night’s highest scorers were Preston, who hammered relegation-threatened Bristol City 5-0.

Tom Barkhuizen’s put North End ahead before Callum Robinson went down and Aiden McGeady netted from the spot two minutes into the second half.

Skipper Tom Clarke headed in a free-kick for the third, before Robinson popped up with two close-range strikes.

Wolves continued their climb away from the drop zone thanks to Nouha Dicko’s first Molineux goal in almost two years against Nottingham Forest.

Paul Lambert’s men clocked up a fifth successive victory when Andreas Weimann squared for Dicko to tuck home, before Forest’s Danny Fox was sent off in stoppage time.

Reuters Freddie Sears helped himself to two goals against Wigan

Rex Features Jonathan Kodjia scored his seventh goal in seven games

Ipswich slammed three past troubled Wigan with David McGoldrick and Freddie Sears (2) on the mark.

Prolific Jonathan Kodjia scored his seventh goal in seven games as Aston Villa picked up a fourth win in a row against QPR.

Albert Adomah had already hit the post before Ivorian Kodjia blasted low into the net from Leandro Bacuna's pass for the 1-0 home triumph.

Barnsley have now gone eight games without a win after being held 0-0 by visitors Cardiff.