The Chase host Bradley Walsh can’t contain himself when an X-rated word comes up as an answer



TODAY’s The Chase saw Bradley Walsh fail miserably to contain his laughter at a cheeky word that popped up in an answer.

Head-to-head with The Beast, contestant David was asked to identify the word which meant a state governed by its worst citizens.

Bradley couldn’t hold in his laughter when he saw the cheeky answer
Bradley couldn’t hold in his laughter when he saw the cheeky answer

He was presented with three option, kratocracy, kleptocracy and kakistocracy, the last of which caused a great deal of amusement for Bradley.

The Chase’s host managed to stop cracking up for long enough to announce that it couldn’t be the right answer because it was too funny and had to be made up.

David opted for the first answer kratocracy with Bradley agreeing that it was the sensible choice.

However the presenter was bent double with laughter when he found out that kakistocracy was in fact the right answer.

Bradley exploded with laughter and said: “Kakistocracy is a good word. What a load of cack they are!”

Even The Beast enjoyed the X-rated multiple choice option
Even The Beast enjoyed the X-rated multiple choice option

He then expressed regret that he hadn’t known the word sooner so he could have been using it.

David wasn’t deterred by having answered the kak-ostophic question incorrectly and still managed to bag £2,000 for the prize fund.

Bradley was so amused by the answer that he couldn’t contain his laughter
Bradley was so amused by the answer that he couldn’t contain his laughter

Unfortunately, it wasn’t a happy ending for his team who didn’t manage to beat The Beast so went home empty handed.

The Chase is on ITV at 5pm on weekday

