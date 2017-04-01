Widower on trip with teen daughter stunned when Travelodge staff call cops to say he was a paedophile
Craig Darwell, 46, was asked to prove Millie, 13, was actually his daughter
A DAD staying in a Travelodge with his teenage daughter was stunned when staff called cops to say he was a paedophile.
Widower Craig Darwell, 46, was treating Millie, 13, to a trip to Thorpe Park.
They checked into the hotel near the theme park in Chertsey, Surrey.
But when Craig returned to reception after moving his car, a manager asked him to prove he was Millie’s dad.
Craig, of Leeds, said: “I couldn’t believe it. Millie and I have stayed in lots of places over the years and this has never happened to me before.
“We checked in and then I had to move my car. When I got back to reception the guy started asking me to prove I was her dad. He said it was company policy and I had to go onto Facebook to show messages I’ve sent to her.
“It was bizarre and really offensive. Then he told me that he’d already called police so I had to wait for them to arrive.
“Luckily it took them about two seconds to realise he had got the wrong end of the stick, but it ruined the weekend for me.”
Craig, whose wife Sarah died from leukaemia when Millie was four, said: “This has never happened before.”
Travelodge stressed it takes its responsibilities towards protecting children and vulnerable young people extremely seriously. A spokeswoman apologised and said an investigation was under way.
Surrey Police said: “Police were called by a member of staff at the Travelodge in Chertsey on Thursday 30 March just after 8pm following a concern for safety.
“Officers attended and made no arrests, no further enquiries will take place.
“Hotels, taxi companies and other licensed premises’ have recently been equipped with the right knowledge to identify children who could be at risk of exploitation under Operation Makesafe.”
