Reading 3 Blackburn 1: Yann Kermogant double lifts Royals into third place in Championship

Striker scored twice in first half before Garath McCleary's strike in second half

YANN KERMORGANT was Reading’s head boy as he scored for the third game running to lift the Royals into third place.

The Frenchman struck twice with his head in the space of 15 first-half minutes to open up a two-goal lead as Jaap Stam’s men moved closer to sealing a play-off spot.

Reuters Yann Kermogant scored twice in the first half for Reading against Blackburn

Lowly Blackburn lost key central defender Charlie Mulgrew early on, carried off on a stretcher.

Keep up to date with all the latest EFL news, results and transfer rumours

It proved significant as, five minutes later, Kermorgant powerfully headed home the opener.

It was the 35-year-old striker’s 12th of season and he followed it up with a similar finish after 29 minutes to make it four goals in three matches.

Reuters Yann Kermogant rises high to head Reading into the lead inside 15 minutes

Reuters The striker scored another header on the half-hour mark at the Madejski Stadium

John Swift crossed from the left byline to the edge of the six-yard box and Kermorgant nodded in.

Rovers gave Reading a scare when Elliott Bennett drove in after 77 minutes.

But sub Garath McCleary restored the two-goal cushion with a neat curling finish just a minute later.