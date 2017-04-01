Travellers flytip and set fire to 70 TONS of rubbish near homes then use human rights to stop police watching them

The travellers who set up a camp with 20 caravans called police chiefs to complain about round-the-clock surveillance

TRAVELLERS dumped 70 tons of rubbish near homes after using human rights to stop police watching them.

Travellers who set up a camp with 20 caravans called police chiefs to complain about round-the-clock surveillance.

East News Press Agency The rubbish is within sight and smell of dozens of homes in what families say is ‘a living hell’

East News Press Agency Vans were used to dump 6ft rubbish pile

When officers left, they used vans and pick-up trucks to pile up garbage, building material and human waste, then set it ablaze 20 yards from homes.

The remains have been left to fester within sight and smell of dozens of homes in what families say is “a living hell”.

Locals in Hoddesdon, Herts, have now blasted police for letting the travellers “take the mickey” with their human rights claims.

Local Rae Sylvia said: “They haven’t got any rights, it is not as if they pay rent or council tax. It’s a joke.”

Another homeowner witnessed cops ignoring lorry loads of rubbish being driven in before fleeing when the fly-tippers complained about their rights.

Travel Bodge Widower on trip with teen daughter stunned when Travelodge staff call cops to say he was a paedophile ‘HE SHOULD HAVE SUFFERED’ London terror attack victim Les Rhodes' family 'wanted killer Khalid Masood taken alive' 'ALWAYS BELIEVE IN MAGIC' Mum slammed for a fundraising appeal to take her kids to Disney World has smashed her £5k target LINE OF SNORTY Two police officers arrested on suspicion of dealing Class A drugs following raid by anti-corruption unit 'ALL MY WISHES COMING TRUE' Tragic words of 'quiet' teen asylum seeker just minutes before being battered by mob in Croydon BUNKING OFF Missing boy, nine, who sparked three-hour police search found under bed as he didn't want to go to school

One local added: “It’s a complete joke, it was a nightmare.

“Our children have been terrified and we have had so many sleepless nights.”

The rubbish was dumped over a two week period by travellers camping on the derelict site in Hoddesdon after 20 caravans burst into a former depot.

They set up camp on Tuesday March 14 and were eventually evicted by site owners, housing association B3 Living on March 24.

By the time bailiffs arrived cops discovered rubbish including discarded radiators and mattresses piled 6ft high.

East News Press Agency The travellers dumped radiators and mattresses on the site in Hoddesdon

East News Press Agency The rubbish was dumped over a two week period

A spokesman for Hertfordshire Constabulary said: “Numerous factors are taken into account for any policing operation that involves guarding a location around the clock.

“These include making sure the response is proportionate and maintaining appropriate day-to-day resourcing throughout the surrounding area, as well as the rights of those concerned.”

The leader of Broxbourne Borough Council, Mark Mills-Bishop, said it had been unable to act quickly as the fly-tipping was on private land.

A spokesman for the National Gypsy, Travellers and Roma Council [Formerly the Gypsy Council] said those responsible could not hide behind a human rights’ argument.

He said: “Police do have a duty to protect, but they can’t go beyond that duty and harass communities because of where they come from.

“Yes, we do acknowledge we do have some travelling communities who really don’t help the way we are perceived and so much of the public’s attitude towards travellers is about perception.”

Travellers move onto Birmingham park for SIXTH time in less than year