Indian man snaps his knee in leg press machine accident



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 27/03/2017 03:31:00
  • WARNING: GRAPHIC FOOTAGE
  • Video of a man snapping his knee on leg press machine has made millions cringe
  • The man attempts to press hundreds of kilos before his leg bends the wrong way
  • Footage of the accident has been viewed over 90 million times since Saturday 

This video will make you weak at the knees.

A horrible video of a man snapping his knee on a leg press machine in an Indian gym has made millions cringe. 

The painful footage shows the man attempting to press what appears to be hundreds of kilos, before his left leg bends the wrong way and snaps. 

The accident happened on Saturday at the Pelvahaan gym in the city of Vadodara, in western India.

In a second clip, he is seen lying on the floor while others rush to attend to him

The injured man, identified as Ambrish Patel, is a regular at the gym, a Pelvahaan employee told Daily Mail Australia. 

'He is alright now, he's fine,' the woman said. 'But he will be in recovery for the next six months.' 

'We have visited him in the hospital and he is good. He is not upset.'  

 

The video of the accident has been viewed an incredible 90 million times since it was uploaded to Facebook on Saturday.

After his leg snaps, the video shows Mr Patel appearing to panic, putting his other foot on the floor and struggling to get out from under the heavy weights.

In a second clip, he is seen lying on the floor while others rush to attend to him.

