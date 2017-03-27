Neighbours 10-year 'bullying' campaign to grab extra land

Retiring to the barn in his back garden, Terry Simou spent an hour fine-tuning his musical repertoire ahead of a forthcoming gig in the village pub.

Having run through the Bob Dylan classic Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door, the amateur guitarist and singer turned his attention to another old favourite — the Jimi Hendrix hit Hey Joe.

But emerging into the sunlight shortly afterwards he was shocked to see that his impromptu performance had attracted a very unexpected audience.

Legal wrangle: Michael and Hazel Salliss face costs of £500,000

There, parked on his drive, was an unmarked BMW 4x4 containing four policemen wielding automatic weapons.

While one policeman ordered him not to move, a uniformed officer emerged from a patrol car and placed the 63-year-old acupuncturist under arrest.

Driven to the police station in Hastings, East Sussex, Mr Simou was locked in a cell for seven hours before finally being interviewed.

‘The first thing I asked was: “Why am I here?” ’ said Mr Simou.

‘The policewoman said that I had been shouting that I was going to kill my neighbours — and that they had called the police. At first I didn’t know what she was talking about but then everything suddenly clicked into place.

‘The Hendrix song that I’d been singing has the lyric: “I’m goin’ down to shoot my old lady.” I explained that I’d sung it thousands of times before — it was just a song, nothing else. Within ten minutes they’d released me.’

But this was no innocent misunderstanding. Mr Simou’s arrest in 2014 was the culmination of an extraordinary decade-long campaign of bullying and harassment at the hands of his neighbours, Michael and Hazel Salliss. It included multiple encroachments on Mr Simou’s land.

And he wasn’t the only local to fall foul of the wealthy 74-year-old construction business owner and his wife.

Local sheep farmer Christie Greenfield, whose land adjoins their property, has also suffered years of abuse. Their argument originated over access to a yard she owned and culminated in a terrifying incident in which Mr Salliss confronted the 64-year-old while he was driving a tractor carrying a large round hay bale on a spike.

Used as evidence: Footage showing Michael Salliss intimidating Mrs Greenfield with his tractor

He held it above her head, jiggling it up and down, leaving Mrs Greenfield so terrified it would fall on her that she was physically sick.

But, fortunately, she caught the incident on camera and joining forces with Mr Simou, the pair took their neighbours to court in 2015.

There a judge ruled that Mr Salliss and his wife had harassed them both as part of a single-minded bid to improve their own home.

‘Mr and Mrs Salliss have attempted to bully their neighbours in order for them to adjust the boundaries to suit their own requirements without any attempt at consultation or negotiation, let alone agreement, and when challenged they resorted to abuse and hectoring,’ he said.

But that was not the end of it. The couple challenged the ruling and last week the case reached the Royal Courts of Justice. The appeal was dismissed — leaving Mr and Mrs Salliss facing a legal bill put at £500,000.

Some consolation, at least, for their victims’ ordeal.

‘Most people just want to get on with their neighbours,’ Mr Simou told me this week. ‘They didn’t. The last decade has been a living nightmare.’ Which, it has to be said, was the opposite of what he had envisaged when he moved from the London suburbs to the East Sussex countryside in 1996.

There, on the outskirts of the village of Etchingham, he purchased a four-bedroom house at the end of a winding, mile-long private road.

Situated in the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, it also boasted a large barn, mill pond and a separate cottage, in extensive grounds. The property is now worth more than £1 million.

The only neighbouring property, about 100 yards away, was a double oast house alongside a large, converted barn all set in 16 acres of land. Now highly sought after as homes because of their distinctive architecture, oast houses were originally used for drying hops.

It was to here, at a cost of some £600,000, that Mr Salliss and his 62-year-old wife moved in 2004. Little is known about the couple, other than that Mr Salliss has been registered as the director of a series of property companies.

Trouble quickly followed.

Within months of arriving, they appropriated a piece of land in front of Terry Simou’s house. ‘I used to park my car on it, but one day their builders simply put a fence and electric gates across it and installed a rockery where it used to be,’ he said.

‘When I challenged Mr Salliss, he said: “This is mine.” When I showed him the plans that proved otherwise he just shrugged and said: “Take me to court.” ’

Tranquil battlefield: The Salliss' oast house, pictured left, behind Mr Simou's £1 million home

And, after years of wrangling, that’s exactly where they ended up. That first incident was just the start. Subsequent infringements on his land included the building of a shed to house an oil tank, the felling of trees, the installation of lighting and the erection of fences.

Other clashes included Mr Salliss calling Cypriot-born Mr Simou a ‘Greek bastard’ and threatening to ‘get him’ — as well as the incident involving the police firearms team.

‘It was terrible,’ said Mr Simou, who is divorced with a young daughter. ‘Any time you went out you didn’t know what you would find when you returned.

‘The joy of being down here changed dramatically until it became a nightmare. I felt trapped. With the ongoing dispute there was no way I could sell the house even if I had wanted to — who would have wanted it?’

That sense of despair was shared by Mrs Greenfield. She had inherited land from her father surrounding the Sallisses’ house. This included a right of way along their drive to a concreted area for farming vehicles.

But access to the yard was blocked by Mr Salliss, who grassed over the track and planted trees and shrubs to obstruct a gate.

She told the Mail: ‘They were unhappy with me having access. They felt the fact there was a right of way on their land devalued their property. They made a campaign to push me off the land that I owned and to scare me.’

One particularly frightening confrontation took place during an argument over a stream that she believed Mr Salliss was deliberately blocking. ‘He drove a tractor at me at full speed with a giant hale bale perched on top of the spike at the front,’ she said. ‘He did this not once, but twice. He lifted the bale up high above my head and started flicking the hydraulic lever above my head so it was getting closer and closer.

‘I asked him to stop, but he was smiling as he did it. He put a bale down next to me and then got another and did the same. The second one was just inches from my head. I vomited afterwards and called the police.’

She added: ‘Those bales weigh nearly a ton and if the hydraulics had failed I wouldn’t be standing here today. It was very scary. It was done purely for intimidation because I was trying to protect my mill stream.’

Attempts to end the dispute in the ensuing years always failed.

‘He and his wife are totally unreasonable,’ said Mrs Greenfield. ‘We tried mediation with my barrister and he wasn’t interested.’

And she recalled: ‘He said to Terry and me: “You don’t know who you are dealing with.” He also said: “I will enjoy seeing you waste your time and waste your money in court.” ’

Undeterred, she and Mr Simou refused to give in to the bullying and threats.

And so it was that in May 2015 they met in court — a ten-day civil hearing at Lewes County Court.

Both Mrs Greenfield and Mr Simou gave evidence, as did the Sallisses. Mr and Mrs Salliss claimed that it was their neighbours who had taken land belonging to them, that Mr Salliss had not called Mr Simou a ‘Greek bastard’, and that he had not threatened Mrs Greenfield with the hay bale.

As part of the hearing, video footage of the tractor incident was shown to Judge Coltart. In a damning judgment, he concluded that Mr Salliss had deliberately blocked the farmer’s access, dismissing his excuses as ‘facile’.

As for the incident with the hay bale, the judge described it as being both threatening and dangerous, again dismissing the defendants’ explanations.

‘I find that the defendants have waged a campaign against Mrs Greenfield, designed to persuade her to abandon the right of way and, in so doing, have substantially interfered with her use of it,’ he observed.

Mrs Greenfield was awarded £2,500 damages and Mr and Mrs Salliss ordered to reinstate access to the yard.

The judge also sided with Mr Simou’s version of events as to the ownership of the contested land. As for the incident involving the armed police, he did not mince his words.

‘I am quite satisfied that the complaint was instigated by the defendants and that their allegation that in some way Mr Simou was threatening to shoot them with a gun was trumped up,’ the judge said. ‘It may have been the words of the song, but they were using it in a dishonest way to effect his arrest, and I regard that as an extremely serious incident of harassment.’

He ordered the couple to pay Mr Simou £4,000 for depriving him of the use of his land, and the same amount again for harassment that included verbal and racial abuse. They were also ordered to put right the various infringements and pay the claimants’ costs.

However, the couple appealed the ruling in a case that reached the Court of Appeal last week.

The couple’s barrister unsuccessfully argued that the original trial should not have gone ahead because Mr Salliss was unwell and had been unable to attend some of the original hearing.

Harassed for a decade: Terry Simou and Christie Greenfield

But Master of the Rolls, Sir Terence Etherton, sitting with Lord Justice Beatson and Lord Justice Henderson, dismissed the claim without barristers for Mr Simou or Mrs Greenfield being called to give evidence.

They will hand down a written judgment in due course, but it is expected that the final legal bill for Mr and Mrs Salliss will exceed £500,000. They will also now have to pay all the compensation they owe — Mr Simou says he has so far received only half of the £8,000 he was due.

While in recent years Mr and Mrs Salliss have rented out the oast house, earning more than £3,500 a month from it, they still live at the property which is now thought to be worth well in excess of £2 million.

When approached by the Mail, Mrs Salliss declined to comment. Last night, Mr and Mrs Salliss’s lawyers issued a statement on behalf of their clients:

‘Mr and Mrs Salliss are deeply saddened that the quiet enjoyment of their home has been impacted so heavily, not only in this protected matter during which they have vehemently denied the allegations made against them, but also following the resultant media attention.

‘They are disappointed with the decision of the Court of Appeal but are confident in their position. They will await the court’s reasons and then consider an appeal to the Supreme Court or a reference to the European Court of Human Rights — it would be inappropriate for them to comment further until the full judgment is received.’

As for their neighbours, they say that all they can now hope for is to be left to get on with their lives — be that tending their sheep, or playing Hendrix on the guitar.