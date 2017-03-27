Home | News | Hairdresser left with huge bruise after slipping on ‘wet’ steps at all-inclusive resort claims staff didn’t even offer her an ice-pack

A HOLIDAYMAKER thought she was paralysed when she was left with the “biggest bruise she had ever seen” after tripping down “wet” stone steps in Spain.

Lauren McGuiness, who now has a permanent lump on her back, claims “drunk staff” at the Menorca hotel refused to offer her an ice pack.

Laura says staff didn’t offer her an ice pack after she suffered the fall – but First Choice holidays say she was offered an ambulance but refused it

Laura McGuiness was holidaying on the Spanish island of Menorca when she tripped and ended up with the ‘biggest bruise she had ever seen’

Lauren, 25, claims doctors told her she almost broke her back when she slipped down a flight of nine stone an all-inclusive First Choice holiday.

The fall left her with a giant bruise covering her entire back with a swelling protruding by around 10cm.

The hairdresser was signed off work for six weeks.

Lauren, from Dagenham, London, claims she suffered the injuries to her back and tailbone due to the reception being slippy but with no wet floor signs.

Lauren alleges that when she sought help from hotel staff they were drunk and the manager was asleep.

She says she was forced to use a cold bottle on her back after being refused an ice pack.

Thomson denied that Lauren had not been offered an ice pack and pointed out that she was offered an ambulance.

Lauren says refused it as it would mean she couldn’t fly home the next day.

Lauren said: “It was so painful that I couldn’t move my legs at all.

“My friend was shouting at me to move my legs because [everyone in the reception area thought I was paralysed.

“If it had happened to an older person, it would have killed them or a child could have broken bones.

“When my friend went upstairs to get somebody to help us back to our room, because it was quite far away, the bar man was all over the place and the staff had drinks in their hands. They were drunk.

“The receptionist came out about twenty minutes after I fell and just said ‘the floor’s wet’ – I obviously knew that.

“The manager was asleep when I needed help with my back, both when I fell and the next day.

“I asked for an ice pack to put on my back but he refused. I had to walk back to my room and put a cold water bottle on it.

“Doctors said if I had hit my back 3cm higher, I would have broken it.

“It’s definitely the biggest bruise I’ve ever seen. Everyone who has seen it has said that.”

The hotel advertises its “crowning glory” is an on-site waterpark and “triple helping of pools”.

Lauren said: “The morning after, I went to see the manager and he just said it wasn’t his problem. I have never met someone so rude.

“I’m scared of flying and was due to come back the next day, so [I refused the offer of an ambulance as that would mean I wouldn’t be allowed to fly back the next day]. I went to hospital in England when I got back for an x-ray.

“Doctors couldn’t even drain it for me because it was too close to my spinal cord.

“I had to be signed off work for six weeks and was prescribed with anti-depressants because I felt so low wearing certain clothes or leaving the house.

“The swelling has gone down a bit now, but I think I’ll always have a bit of a lump on my lower back.

“It’s still there right at the bottom of my spine. I’m a hairdresser and it’s had an effect on that.”

A spokesperson from Thomson said: “We were concerned to hear of the accident involving Miss McGuiness.

“Once staff were made aware they provided the customer with support which included the offer of medical assistance, which was declined.

“We are in direct contact with the customer to investigate and resolve the matter.”

