Democrats mock House Republicans for healthcare failure

Gleeful Democrats couldn't resist celebrating as House Republicans and President Donald Trump failed to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Trump blamed Democrats in Congress for the embarrassing defeat on Friday after Republicans were forced to cancel a vote on their health care bill, forcing Twitter to bring out the memes.

The president warned the oppositionparty that they will continue to 'own Obamacare' as it spins in a death spiral.

Shortly after the vote was called off, House Speaker Paul Ryan told reporters that Obamacare was still 'the law of the land. It's going to remain the law of the land until it's replaced'.

But one thing is for certain, the Twitterverse has no chill.

Twitter users brought out the hilarious crying Michael Jordan meme, particularly for Speaker Ryan, but one can't forget the Trump in a truck memes from Thursday.

But several users illustrated the Republican's defeat with former President Barack Obama's unforgettable mic drop, his quirky Buzzfeed video and photos of him with Hillary Clinton.

Let's not forget Obama's bestie and former Vice-President, Joe Biden, was also used to poke fun at Republicans.

Although it was GOP infighting that caused the legislative crisis, the president predicted that Obamacare will ultimately crash and burn – forcing Democrats to come crawling to the White House for his help in crafting a workable replacement 'when it explodes – which it will soon'.

'The losers are Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer,' Trump claimed, naming the Democratic Party's leaders in the House and Senate, 'because now they own Obamacare. They own it. One hundred per cent own it.'

'They have Obamacare for a little while longer until it ceases to exist, which it will at some point in the near future.'

'And just remember,' Trump warned: 'This is not our bill. This is their bill. Now when they all become civilized and get together and try to work out a great health care bill for the people of this country, we're open to it.'

Kevin Lewis, a spokesman for former president Obama, said he had 'no comment' on the situation after Ryan declared that the architects of Obamacare must be pleased. And Twitter users felt the same way

Republican leaders took the extraordinary step of canceling a vote on their American Health Care Act, which was to be a replacement for the seven-year-old Affordable Care Act.

Ryan yanked the major Trump priority because it didn't have enough Republican votes to pass, and no Democrats were willing to sign on.

A White House source told DailyMail.com that the decision was ultimately the president's.

The result leaves Obama's signature legislative achievement in place – at least for now.

'I don't know how long it will take us to replace this law,' Ryan said. 'My worry is Obamacare is going to be getting even worse.'

Ryan needed the support of 216 out of the 241 Republicans. Trump said he 'came close' but couldn't seal the deal.

'We had no Democrat support; we had no votes from the Democrats. They weren't going to give us a single vote,' Trump complained.

The Obamacare law was passed without a single Republican 'yes' in March 2010 – almost exactly seven years ago.

At the opposite end of Pennsylvania Avenue, Nancy Pelosi could hardly contain her glee.

'Today is a great day for our country. It's a victory,' she said. 'What happened on the [House] floor is a victory for the American people, for our seniors, for people with disabilities, for our children, for our veterans.'

Trump appeared in public at a celebration of Greek Independence Day just before it was announced that the Obamacare repeal and replace bill was being abandoned

Humiliated: Paul Ryan had to admit that Obamacare is now 'the law of the land' for the foreseeable future

On the other side of the Capitol, Chuck Schumer openly mocked Trump for failing to make the entire House Republican Conference fall in line.

'The TrumpCare bill failed because of two traits that have plagued the Trump presidency since he took office: incompetence and broken promises. In my life, I have never seen an administration as incompetent as the one occupying the White House today,' he said.

'Today we’ve learned that they can’t close a deal, and they can’t count votes. So much for the Art of the Deal.'

Ryan's failure to bring the American Health Care Act across the first of many finish lines exposed fractures in the House GOP at the same time it brought into sharp relief the 47-year-old speaker's lack of governing experience.

'I will not sugar-coat this. This is a disappointing day for us. Doing big things is hard,' Ryan added.

The vote had been set for Thursday, but was rescheduled when the bill's nuts and bolts became a tougher and tougher sell for both moderates and right-wingers.

Trump had threatened that the Friday vote would be their only chance. But when the dust settled he seemed willing to see a new plan take shape.

Kevin Lewis, a spokesman for former president Obama, said he had 'no comment' on the situation after Ryan declared that the architects of Obamacare must be pleased.