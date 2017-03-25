Naked men and women slaughter a sheep at Auschwitz camp

By Afp and Chris Summers For Mailonline

A group of naked men and women today slaughtered a sheep in a bizarre ritual at the former Nazi death camp, Auschwitz-Birkenau, in Poland.

Fourteen people, aged between 20 and 27, chained themselves together in front of the camp's infamous 'Arbeit macht frei' ('Work makes you free') sign, according to museum staff.

The group also used a drone to film the incident but it is unclear what nationality they were or what was the point of the sick ritual.

Museum guards at the site in the southern city of Oswiecim immediately intervened, and police said all those involved have been detained.

'The individuals will be transferred to a police station for questioning. A large group of police officers are at the scene,' local police spokeswoman Malgorzata Jurecka told AFP.

She said they plan to inform prosecutors of the incident.

'This is the first time something like this has happened at Auschwitz,' museum director Piotr Cywinski told AFP.

'I have no idea what their motives were.'

Nazi Germany built the Auschwitz death camp after occupying Poland during World War II.

The Holocaust site has become a symbol of Nazi Germany's genocide of six million European Jews, one million of whom were killed at the camp from 1940 to 1945.

Poland's chief Rabbi Michael Schudrich said that the actions of those involved were wrong, regardless of the group's motives.

'Any use of Auschwitz for political statements, even using Auschwitz for moral statements, is not how Auschwitz should be remembered,' he told AFP.

'The Germans used Auschwitz to try to eliminate the Jewish people. Any happenings are a desecration of the memory of all those killed at Auschwitz, Jews, Poles, Soviet prisoners of war, Roma and others,' he added.

More than 100,000 non-Jews, including Poles, Roma, Soviet prisoners of war and anti-Nazi resistance fighters also died at the death camp, according to the museum.

An estimated 232,000 of Auschwitz's victims were children.