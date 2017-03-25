Home | News | German YouTuber makes the world's most UNSATISFYING video
Yazmin Oukhellou and Lockie on date night at Sheesh
How the life of the London terror attacker changed

German YouTuber makes the world's most UNSATISFYING video



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 25/03/2017 03:40:00
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
  • German YouTuber has made what he calls the world's most unsatisfying video
  • The clip is filled with tasks performed very poorly 
  • Puts a child's puzzle together but very annoyingly misses out just one piece
  • Many viewers were repulsed by the strangely disturbing video 

By Harvey Day For Mailonline

Published: 04:38 EDT, 25 March 2017 | Updated: 04:40 EDT, 25 March 2017

This video is sure to make your skin crawl if you can't bear to watch things done incorrectly.

German YouTuber Luksan Wunder has made what he calls the world's most unsatisfying video.

From mixing Skittles with M&Ms to chopping a tomato with a blunt knife, the clip is filled with tasks performed very poorly.

This video is sure to make your skin crawl if you can't bear to watch things done incorrectly. Pictured, a tomato being chopped with a blunt knife This video is sure to make your skin crawl if you can't bear to watch things done incorrectly. Pictured, a tomato being chopped with a blunt knife

This video is sure to make your skin crawl if you can't bear to watch things done incorrectly. Pictured, a tomato being chopped with a blunt knife

German YouTuber Luksan Wunder has made what he calls the world's most unsatisfying video. Pictured, Skittles being mixed with M&Ms German YouTuber Luksan Wunder has made what he calls the world's most unsatisfying video. Pictured, Skittles being mixed with M&Ms

German YouTuber Luksan Wunder has made what he calls the world's most unsatisfying video. Pictured, Skittles being mixed with M&Ms

The clip starts with the filmmaker slicing a cake in a haphazard fashion before he completely fails to spin a spinning top on a white plate.

Later he tears away the corner of a roll of tape and tries to shuffle a deck of cards but instead drops them on his desk.

He also starts to put a child's puzzle together but very annoyingly misses out just one piece. 

Many viewers were repulsed by the strangely disturbing video.

The clip is filled with tasks performed very poorly. Pictured, the corner of a roll of tape being torn  The clip is filled with tasks performed very poorly. Pictured, the corner of a roll of tape being torn 

The clip is filled with tasks performed very poorly. Pictured, the corner of a roll of tape being torn 

Many viewers were repulsed by the strangely disturbing video. Pictured, a puzzle with just one piece missing  Many viewers were repulsed by the strangely disturbing video. Pictured, a puzzle with just one piece missing 

Many viewers were repulsed by the strangely disturbing video. Pictured, a puzzle with just one piece missing 

One viewer commented: 'Please make it stop!'

MNMNT said: 'Some people just want to see the world burn...' 

Lumax96 added: 'I gotta say I'm feeling really uncomfortable watching this.'

Daniel Bjørkman wrote: 'This is EVIL!'

One viewer commented: 'Please make it stop!' Pictured, a sheet of paper being haphazardly ripped from a roll  One viewer commented: 'Please make it stop!' Pictured, a sheet of paper being haphazardly ripped from a roll 

One viewer commented: 'Please make it stop!' Pictured, a sheet of paper being haphazardly ripped from a roll 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: News Visit website


  Article "tagged" as:
No tags for this article
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Articles

Ed Sheeran and the Heartwarming Tale of the Liberian Street Boys he Saved

Ed Sheeran and the Heartwarming Tale of the Liberian Street Boys he Saved

Parliament gates left open and unmanned for minutes after Westminster Terror Attack

Parliament gates left open and unmanned for minutes after Westminster Terror Attack

Bellagio Hotel Guests Flee in Panic following Gunshots as Pig Mask Raiders Target Famous Venue

Bellagio Hotel Guests Flee in Panic following Gunshots as Pig Mask Raiders Target Famous Venue