Yazmin Oukhellou and Lockie on date night at Sheesh

Published: 15:39 EDT, 24 March 2017 | Updated: 17:04 EDT, 24 March 2017

They're finally back on home soil after enjoying their first romantic break together in Turkey.

And James Lock has wasted no time in getting reacquainted with his favourite Essex haunts.

The TOWIE star whisked his new girlfriend Yazmin Oukhellou off to Sheesh Chigwell for a dinner date on Thursday night - no doubt to reminisce about their recent getaway.

Bronzed to perfection: James Lock and girlfriend Yazmin Oukhellou flaunted their tans on Thursday night as they enjoyed a dinner date at Sheesh Chigwell

Making sure to show off her bronzed skin, Yazmin dazzled in a silk lilac dress that perfectly showcased her enviable curves.

Thanks to her frock's plunging neckline, the reality star - who features on TOWIE's current series alongside her beau - flashed a hint of cleavage.

She also chose to go braless underneath as her dress' halterneck design was completely backless.

Yazmin teamed her elegant number with a chic pair of patent black Louboutin heels and flawlessly styled locks.

Stylish duo! The TOWIE star cut a dapper figure in an all-black ensemble while Yazmin dazzled in her form-fitting backless number

Her brunette tresses tumbled past her shoulders in cascading curls and the swimwear designer finished off her date night look with impeccably applied make-up.

James, meanwhile, cut a dapper figure in an all-black outfit.

He sported a fitted roll neck that clung to his gym-honed physique and added a leather jacket with fur collar over the top.

Pete Wicks' best friend was all smiles as he arrived at the popular Essex eatery and cuddling up to his girlfriend in front of waiting photographers, the couple couldn't have looked happier.

Loved-up! The reality star duo could not have looked more smitten as they cuddled up to each other for the camera

Their appearance comes after James and Yazmin recently jetted back to the UK after spending some quality time together in Antalya for their first holiday as a couple.

They were caught putting on a touchy feely display poolside and both James and Yazmin made sure to keep fans updated by posting plenty of snaps to social media.

In one shot, Yazmin modelled one of her own designs and donned an embellished white bikini for a mirror selfie.

She showcased her ample assets and toned stomach in the shot, before sharing an intimate snap of herself and Lockie cuddling up together.

Bikini ready! The Essex beauty flaunted her enviable figure in one of her own designs - a white embellished bikini - while holidaying in Turkey with her beau

The Essex boy was seen nestling into her neck, while Yazmin posed like a pro for the camera.

Gushing about her boyfriend, she captioned the image: 'My one.'

James first debuted his romance with Yazmin in the very first episode of TOWIE's new series.

She arrived in spectacular fashion as she collected James in a flashey red Ferrari.

'My One': Yazmin has proven she is smitten with Pete Wicks' pal after gushing about him publicly on Instagram

Although, their romance left their fellow cast mates shocked as it emerged that the pair were not even official, yet James had asked Yazmin to move in with her.

They first went public together in late January and clearly keen for their love affair to continue, Yazmin gushed about James onscreen to Megan McKenna and Amber Turner.

She admitted: 'I've never felt like this.'