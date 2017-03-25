Racing Tips – How to bet £10 on Saturday’s racing with Templegate’s Tenner

Fancy a bet on today's races at Kelso and Newbury? Here's the best way to spend your tenner on the races!

THERE are plenty of wizards knocking about.

Merlin, Gandalf, Harry Potter and his pals. Then there’s that fella Dotty, the Lion, Scarecrow and Tin Man went trotting off down the primrose path to find.

But to punters few trainers have worked their magic like Fergal O’Brien this season.

A tenner on all his runners would have copped a whopping £587.

CLAIM YOUR FREE £10 BET WITH SUN BETS

That’s why I’m keen to stick my hand up for WIZARD’S SLIABH (3.00) in the mares’ final at Newbury today.

She won a bumper and a hurdle race last year and she’s run two sound races since. O’Brien has waited until now to put cheekpieces on and I’m expecting that to give her the extra spark needed to win this competitive contest.

I’m not sure if YALA ENKI (3.15) is part of some ancient spell but I do know he’s got a great chance in Kelso’s feature contest.

Times Newspapers Ltd Get your tenners out for today’s racing

He loves testing ground and should be able to get his own way in front.

There’s been excuses for Venetia Williams’ hope in his two races since bolting up at Haydock and he looks to have a cracking chance today.

SEEYOUATMIDNIGHT (2.40) was expected to develop into a smart chaser this season.

BIG BUCKS The richest race meeting in the world takes place at Meydan this Saturday, March 25 under orders When is the Grand National 2017? Latest betting, TV coverage and entrants for Aintree race DUBAI RICHES Keep an eye out for these British and Irish-trained horses running at Meydan on Saturday he's had a mare Jockey James Ridley banned after slowing down horse Lookslikerainted thinking he'd already won FIRST-CLASS POST Top Tipster Templegate's selections for the racing from Meydan on Saturday, March 25 DUBAI LIVE US star Arrogate the hot 1-3 favourite to win the Dubai World Cup on Saturday, March 25 RULE THE WORLD Bob Baffert is hoping Arrogate can live up to his high expectations in the Dubai World Cup POST CAN DELIVER Roger Varian reckons Postponed is back to his best ahead of the Dubai Sheema Classic STICK WITH ZARAK Top Tipster Steve Mullen's selections for the racing from Meydan on Saturday, March 25 BANK ON BANJO Top Tipster Templegate's best horse racing tips for Friday, March 24 NATIONAL DREAMS The weights for the 2017 Grand National have been released with Gordon Elliott having ELEVEN horses guaranteed a run IT'S A DON DEAL Racing Tips - Templegate's racing tips for all of ITV's races on Saturday, March 25

He’s been off the track since his Betfair Chase flop behind Cue Card in November but I fancy him to make a winning return to hurdles at Kelso.

The conditions will suit Sandy Thomson’s runner and he’s fairly treated.

TEO VIVO (2.05) should complete a hat-trick of wins in the opener at the Scottish track for the top northern jockey Brian Hughes.

Templegate's TV Tenner £3 win Yala Enki

£2 win Teo Vivo

£1 win Wizard’s Sliabh

£2 each-way double Wizard’s Sliabh and Aqua Dude

Something stronger is required down at Newbury so I reckon should get stuck into SHOTOFVODKA (1.50).

He seems to save his best for this track these days and he ran a decent race over track and trip three weeks ago.

I can’t see how AQUA DUDE (2.25) won’t go close.

Follow all the action from Meydan this Saturday with our live blog on Dubai World Cup night

He was touched off at Haydock after movng like a decent horse last time. This should set up nicely got him.

DON BERSY (3.35) would not have been out of place at Cheltenham last week. He should make that move pay off today.

So put your pointy hat on – slip into that starry robe with the flapping sleeves – and watch some magic from Wizard’s Sliabh.

British track sprinter Dwain Chambers races a HORSE ahead of Cheltenham