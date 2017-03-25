Racing Tips – How to bet £10 on Saturday’s racing with Templegate’s Tenner
Fancy a bet on today's races at Kelso and Newbury? Here's the best way to spend your tenner on the races!
THERE are plenty of wizards knocking about.
Merlin, Gandalf, Harry Potter and his pals. Then there’s that fella Dotty, the Lion, Scarecrow and Tin Man went trotting off down the primrose path to find.
But to punters few trainers have worked their magic like Fergal O’Brien this season.
A tenner on all his runners would have copped a whopping £587.
That’s why I’m keen to stick my hand up for WIZARD’S SLIABH (3.00) in the mares’ final at Newbury today.
She won a bumper and a hurdle race last year and she’s run two sound races since. O’Brien has waited until now to put cheekpieces on and I’m expecting that to give her the extra spark needed to win this competitive contest.
I’m not sure if YALA ENKI (3.15) is part of some ancient spell but I do know he’s got a great chance in Kelso’s feature contest.
He loves testing ground and should be able to get his own way in front.
There’s been excuses for Venetia Williams’ hope in his two races since bolting up at Haydock and he looks to have a cracking chance today.
SEEYOUATMIDNIGHT (2.40) was expected to develop into a smart chaser this season.
He’s been off the track since his Betfair Chase flop behind Cue Card in November but I fancy him to make a winning return to hurdles at Kelso.
The conditions will suit Sandy Thomson’s runner and he’s fairly treated.
TEO VIVO (2.05) should complete a hat-trick of wins in the opener at the Scottish track for the top northern jockey Brian Hughes.
Templegate's TV Tenner
- £3 win Yala Enki
- £2 win Teo Vivo
- £1 win Wizard’s Sliabh
- £2 each-way double Wizard’s Sliabh and Aqua Dude
Something stronger is required down at Newbury so I reckon should get stuck into SHOTOFVODKA (1.50).
He seems to save his best for this track these days and he ran a decent race over track and trip three weeks ago.
I can’t see how AQUA DUDE (2.25) won’t go close.
Follow all the action from Meydan this Saturday with our live blog on Dubai World Cup night
He was touched off at Haydock after movng like a decent horse last time. This should set up nicely got him.
DON BERSY (3.35) would not have been out of place at Cheltenham last week. He should make that move pay off today.
So put your pointy hat on – slip into that starry robe with the flapping sleeves – and watch some magic from Wizard’s Sliabh.
