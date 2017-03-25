Home | News | Las Vegas Bellagio casino on lockdown after ‘armed’ raiders in pig masks storm hotel’s Rolex store
Las Vegas Bellagio casino on lockdown after 'armed' raiders in pig masks storm hotel's Rolex store



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 25/03/2017 03:10:00
VEGAS casino drama

Scores of guests sent frenzied tweets suggesting armed men have stormed the famous gambling house and robbed the Rolex store

LAS VEGAS’ famous Bellagio casino is on lockdown after “armed raiders in pig masks stormed the hotel’s Rolex store”.

Police are investigating a burglary at the world-famous gambling house as guests flee the scene.

A guest claims she witnessed an armed raider wearing a pig mask storm the Bellagio's Rolex store

A guest claims she witnessed an armed raider wearing a pig mask storm the Bellagio’s Rolex store
A guest claims she witnessed an armed raider wearing a pig mask storm the Bellagio’s Rolex store

A guest claims she witnessed an armed raider wearing a pig mask storm the Bellagio’s Rolex store
bellagio-shooting-1

Guests fled the Bellagio hotel and casino in Las Vegas after an 'armed robbery'
Bellagio guests flee famous hotel amid reports of shooting

One eyewitness shared a shocking photo of the alleged robber standing outside the Rolex store in a pig mask.

Scores of hotel residents sent frenzied tweets as the drama unfolded - with many reporting an "active shooter" on the scene.

Las Vegas police have now said initial reports of a shooting are untrue.

bellagio-shooting-3

Guests inside the lobby of the Bellagio hotel, where an armed robbery reportedly took place
Emergency services rush to Las Vegas strip amid gunfire reports

They said on Twitter: "Currently investigating burglary at @bellagio. Initial reports indicated there was an “active shooter” which was false. NO injuries."

People in the area described "cops everywhere" and a "big stampede" - with one guest trapped inside a nearby nightclub for half an hour as police secured the scene.

Darnell Lowe, 29, told The Sun Online: "I'm at the Bellagio now. There's a rumour there was a live shooter, but I don't know all the details.
"I was leaving nearby Hyde nightclub and saw hundreds of people running in my direction, so I went back into the club.

"They wouldn't let anybody leave once we got in for about 30 minutes."

Bellagio

The Bellagio hotel hosts one of the world's most famous casinos

Guests shared photos and videos of crowds gathering outside on the famous Las Vegas strip.

A police cordon is now in place inside the casino.

Unconfirmed reports suggest police have arrested one suspect.

Ronnie Bardah wrote on Twitter: "Shooting at Bellagio! Big stampede!"

Annas M.A added: "At Bellagio and been shoved into a room as gun shots fired after a robbing at the Rolex store."

The incident broke out shortly before 1am local time.

One eyewitness claims police have now cleared the casino floor of the neighbouring Cosmopolitan hotel.

