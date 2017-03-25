When do the clocks go forward in 2017 and will we lose or gain an hour of sleep tonight?
- 25/03/2017 03:13:00
- 1
- 0
The clocks will go forward on March 26 to mark the start of BST, with days getting longer as nights drawing in
TWICE a year the clocks change by an hour – meaning we gain or lose an hour of sleep.
In 2017 the clocks are going forward on March 26 – marking the start of British Summer Time (BST) – making our days longer and our nights shorter – but what does that mean for your snooze time?
Why do the clocks go forward for British Summer Time?
BST came into existence with the Summer Time Act, passed by Parliament in 1916.
Germany had become the first country to adopt the clock-changing plan on April 30 1916 and a on May 21, Britain followed suit, at the height of World War One.
The campaign which led to the creation of BST and Daylight Savings Time (DST) was started by William Willett in 1907 in a bid to stop people wasting valuable hours of light in the summer months.
By setting the clocks back in winter, Brits get an earlier sunrise and earlier sunset. In summer the sun rises and sets one hour later than it would without DST.
In a pamphlet called “The Waste of Daylight” Willett suggested clocks should be advanced by 80 minutes over four stages in April, and reversed the same way in September.
Supporters at the time of the proposal argued the scheme would save energy by reducing domestic coal consumption.
They also said it would increase supplies available for manufacturing the war effort during WW1.
It has been in place ever since – despite criticism from some groups.
Will I gain or lose an hour of sleep?
When the clocks went back in October we gained an extra hour of sleep – unfortunately, this means that when we revert to BST at 1am on March 26 we will lose an hour.
So get an early night in preparation, and beware of your smartphone because often it’ll change the time automatically instead of requiring you do it manually.
Real Slim's babyRemember Eminem’s adorable daughter Hailie? You won’t believe what she looks like now
SOME SWIM WRONGThis woman stuns the web after showing off her bikini... but can YOU spot what's wrong with it?
‘I’M NO LONGER ASHAMED’Woman born with no CHIN undergoes incredible surgery to re-build her face
'She was horrified'Photographer reveals TRUTH behind picture of Muslim woman who was trolled for 'casually' walking past Westminster terror victim
THE EMPEROR'S NEW CLOTHESThe bizarre new celebrity trend for NAKED ‘outfits’ that leave nothing to the imagination
'Intelligent, loyal & caring'Why Jade Goody would be so proud of her sons as fans mark 8th anniversary of her death
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: News
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles