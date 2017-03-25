Home | News | When do the clocks go forward in 2017 and will we lose or gain an hour of sleep tonight?
When do the clocks go forward in 2017 and will we lose or gain an hour of sleep tonight?



A MATTER OF TIME

The clocks will go forward on March 26 to mark the start of BST, with days getting longer as nights drawing in

TWICE a year the clocks change by an hour – meaning we gain or lose an hour of sleep.

In 2017 the clocks are going forward on March 26 – marking the start of British Summer Time (BST) – making our days longer and our nights shorter – but what does that mean for your snooze time?

The clocks are due to go back on October 30 and it marks the end of British summertime

Getty Images

The clocks are due to go forward this month

Why do the clocks go forward for British Summer Time?

BST came into existence with the Summer Time Act, passed by Parliament in 1916.

Germany had become the first country to adopt the clock-changing plan on April 30 1916 and a on May 21, Britain followed suit, at the height of World War One.

Woman waking up early with alarm clock

Getty Images

The clocks originally started going back because it was a bid to stop people wasting valuable hours of light in the summer months

The campaign which led to the creation of BST and Daylight Savings Time (DST) was started by William Willett in 1907 in a bid to stop people wasting valuable hours of light in the summer months.

By setting the clocks back in winter, Brits get an earlier sunrise and earlier sunset. In summer the sun rises and sets one hour later than it would without DST.

NINTCHDBPICT000018020322

Getty Images

On May 21, 1916 Parliament passed The Summer Time Act

In a pamphlet called “The Waste of Daylight” Willett suggested clocks should be advanced by 80 minutes over four stages in April, and reversed the same way in September.

Supporters at the time of the proposal argued the scheme would save energy by reducing domestic coal consumption.

The clocks change because

Getty Images

Clocks change on Mother’s Day this year

They also said it would increase supplies available for manufacturing the war effort during WW1.

It has been in place ever since – despite criticism from some groups.

Will I gain or lose an hour of sleep?

When the clocks went back in October we gained an extra hour of sleep – unfortunately, this means that when we revert to BST at 1am on March 26 we will lose an hour.

Fortunately, the clocks going back means you get an extra hour sleep

Getty Images

Fortunately, the clocks going back means you get an extra hour sleep

So get an early night in preparation, and beware of your smartphone because often it’ll change the time automatically instead of requiring you do it manually.

Is this clock the biggest waste of time created?

