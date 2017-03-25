Home | News | How old is Bruce Forsyth, what’s his net worth, what are his famous catchphrases and who is his wife Wilnelia Merced?

SIR Bruce Forsyth is without a doubt a national treasure, having kept Britain entertained for nearly 80 years.

We take a look at the life and career of this well-loved TV superstar – including his most renowned catchphrases…

Bruce Forsyth is a much-loved TV star and national treasure

Who is Bruce Forsyth?

Bruce Forsyth is British TV star and entertainer.

He was born on 22 February 1928, he is 89 years old.

Bruce first appeared on TV in 1939 aged 11, singing and dancing on the show Come And Be Televised

Three years later he made his professional debut as The Mighty Atom, a solo song-and-dance act.

But his big break came when he 30 and he was given the job of hosting ITV’s Sunday Night At The London Palladium.

Bruce Forsyth is knighted at last

He then went on to front other big telly favourites including The Generation Game and Play Your Cards Right.

He is best known these days for hosting Strictly Come Dancing.

Talking about leaving the show, he told Loose Women in 2015: “Whoever leaves a show at the top? Well I did. It was time for me to go, and there are other things to do.”

In 1998, Bruce was given and OBE and then went on to receive a knighthood in 2011.

Brucie has been in the business for 77 years

Who is Bruce Forsyth married to?

Bruce has been married three times.

His first marriage was to Penny Calvert from 1953-73.

He then married Anthea Redfern from 1973-79.

He is currently married to former Miss World 1975 winner Wilnelia Merced , whom he wed in 1983.

In 1980, she was asked to judge Miss World which was taking place in the UK.

She was introduced to Bruce, who was also a judge, they fell in love, despite the 30 year age gap.

He proposed to her down on one knee during a trip to the Lake District and they were married three years later.

Bruce and Wilnelia have been married for 33 years

Does Bruce Forsyth have children?

Bruce has six children from his marriages.

From his first marriage he has three children, Julie, Debbie and Laura.

From his second he has two daughters - Charlotte and Louisa.

He has one child with his wife Wilnelia called Jonathan.

Bruce is well known for his game shows including the popular Generation Game

What is Bruce Forsyth's net worth?

Bruce has worked on many TV shows.

Being in the entertainment business for nearly 80s years, he has clocked up quite a wealth.

It's estimated Brucie is worth £17million.

Bruce stepped down from Strictly Come dancing three years ago

How is Bruce Forsyth's health?

Bruce was recently rushed to an intensive care unit after being struck down with a severe chest infection.

The legendary 89-year-old television personality is believed to have returned home following a five day stay in a hospital – reports the MailOnline.

Sir Bruce has suffered a number of health issues in recent years – including a fall in 2015 which saw him rushed to hospital and subsequent surgery for two life-threatening aneurysms after tests were carried out following his fall.

The Strictly Come Dancing star was taken to St Peter’s hospital in Surrey on Sunday night and taken straight to ICU due to his age and the fact he was suffering with a chest infection.

“Bruce came down with an infection last weekend, and it rapidly escalated into something very, very serious,” a friend of the star told the MailOnline on Thursday.

“Of course, because he is nearly 90, doctors had to take extra precautions and Bruce had to stay in intensive care for a minimum of five nights. Wilnelia was by his bedside virtually the entire time, and has been amazing,” the source added.

It is reported that Sir Bruce has been in high spirits despite his illness and his wife Wilnelia, 59, will care for him as he returns home.

The NHS advises anyone over the age of 65 to seek medical advice if they show signs of a chest infection as elderly people are at higher risk of developing serious infections.

Bruce's Price Is Right was a very popular show

What are Bruce Forsyth’s catchphrases?

Nice to see you, to see you ... nice - The Generation Game 1971

Didn't he/she/they do well? - The Generation Game 1971

Good game, good game! - The Generation Game 1980s

I'm in charge! - The Generation Game 1980s

You're such a lovely audience, so much better than last week's - The Generation Game 1980s

What do points make? - Various TV 1980s

It's a bit Mother Goose, isn't it? - The Generation Game 1980s

Oh, wasn't that a shame! - The Price is Right 1980s

Print it, print it - The Generation Game 1980s

Cuddly toy, cuddly toy! - The Generation Game 1980s

You get nothing for a pair! (not in this game) - The Generation Game 1980s

Didn't he do well? - The Generation Game 1980s

Nice to see you, to see you - The Generation Game 1980s

All right, my loves? - The Generation Game 1980s

Give us a twirl! - The Generation Game 1980s

A chance to go for the car - Play Your Cards Right 1990s

OK dollies do your dealing - Play Your Cards Right 1990s

Do you wanna bet on it? - You Bet 1990s

We asked a hundred people - Play Your Cards Right 1990s

Higher! Lower! Bruce Forsyth - Play Your Cards Right 1990s

I'm the leader of the pack which makes me such a lucky jack - Play Your Cards Right 1990s

And here they are, they're so appealing - Play Your Cards Right 1990s

Nice to twirl you... Strictly Come Dancing 2000s

I've made up my mind - you're the best - Strictly Come Dancing 2000s

And from everyone here - Strictly Come Dancing 2000s

And from everyone here – and I do mean everyone - Strictly Come Dancing 2000s

You're my favourites - Strictly Come Dancing 2000s

Keeeeeep dancin'! - Strictly Come Dancing 2000s

Not like that! - Strictly Come Dancing 2000s

Let's meet the stars of our show - Strictly Come Dancing 2000s

It's the moment of truth - Strictly Come Dancing 2000s

