Barcelona legend Lionel Messi faces court appeal against 21-month prison sentence for Spanish tax fraud just three days before crucial El Clasico with Real Madrid that will help decide La Liga title

The Argentina icon is already in hot water with football authorities after allegedly swearing at officials during Argentina’s 1-0 win against Chile on Thursday night

LIONEL MESSI’S appeal against a 21-month jail term is on April 20 – just three days before Barca and Real Madrid clash in a crucial El Clasico that will help decide the title.

The Barcelona superstar was found guilty last July on three counts of tax fraud between 2007- 2009 and hit with a £1.5million fine alongside his father Jorge.

EFE POOL/EPA FILE Lionel Messi is appealing against a 21-month suspended sentence in Spain

AP:Associated Press The world-class player is accused of using fake companies to hide his money

AP:Associated Press The Barcelona forward and his father Jorge have been hit with the same charge and sentence

The Barca legend scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot but was roughed up severely by the Chile side that contained Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez.

During the tight World Cup 2018 qualifier, Messi was caught on camera hurling abuse at officials Marcelo Vangasse and Dewson Silva.

Argentinian radio station Radio La Red reports that the incident was reported in the referee’s report, and if that is the case, he could face a Fifa ban.

Getty Images Messi could also be facing a punishment for his behavious towards officials in a World Cup qualifier

Getty Images The brilliant forward was left battered and bruised by South American rivals Chile and he blamed officials

And that prospect will only add to his on-going legal issues away from the football pitch.

It is alleged that Messi, 29, and his father defrauded the Spanish tax office of almost £3.6m from by using a web of shell companies to avoid taxes on image rights earnings.

Messi is the top scored in La Liga this season on 25 goals with Madrid’s closest challenger Cristiano Ronaldo on just 19.

AP:Associated Press Alexis Sanchez’s brutal international side targeted the Argentina striker

AP:Associated Press Messi is facing fights on and off the pitch in a testing time for the hero

Getty Images The Barcelona and Argentina icon could face a ban from Fifa for abusing officials for not protecting him

But it’s Ronaldo’s side that is top of the table on 65 points – two ahead of the Catalan club – and with a game in hand that could help open up a five-point gap.

Messi’s men also face a tough clash against third-place Sevilla on April 5 and a tough Champions League trip to Juventus six days later to add to his concerns.

