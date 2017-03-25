Home | News | Khalid Masood’s ‘Good Life’ mum under police guard amid fears of revenge attack’s after son’s deadly rampage

THE rural Welsh home of killer Khalid Masood’s mum and stepdad has been put under police guard amid fears of revenge attacks, locals say.

Police are expected to remain outside the idyllic farmhouse where Janet Ajao, 69, and hubby Phillip, live the “Good Life” dream, for the foreseeable future, reports WalesOnline.

Wales News Service

Cops outside the farmhouse cottage of the mother of terrorist Khalid Masood

Wales News Service Police were seen at her remote home in rural Wales

News Group Newspapers Ltd Janet Ajao was at her farmhouse in Wales last night but was too upset to comment

Folksy This is one of the cushions made by the mother of Westminster attacker Khalid Masood

Folksy A one-of-a-kind bag made by Janet Ajao from her farmhouse in Wales

Janet, who runs a business selling hand-made cushions and bags, was “too upset” to comment after her eldest son Masood rampaged through London on Wednesday killing four people including PC Keith Palmer.

The killer was shot dead after ploughing into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge and fatally stabbing the policeman.

It has been revealed the mother of the killer spends her time listening to classical music with her husband, tending to her chickens and working on her crafts.

The pair moved to the leafy village after bringing up their family in parts of south England.

Former friend of Westminster terrorist Khalid Masood, Mark Ashdown, expresses shock at the attack

Grey-haired Janet appeared briefly at the door while speaking to a uniformed officer on Thursday.

A police source said: “She is too upset and adamant she won’t make any comment on anything at the moment.”

Janet and her husband Phillip — Masood’s stepdad — live in the village of Trelech in Welsh-speaking rural Carmarthenshire.

She and her 77-year-old husband Philip - who is believed to be of Nigerian background - turned heads when they moved in as the first mixed-race marriage in the tiny village of Trelech, Carmarthenshire, population 745.

One villager told the Daily Star: "The police say they will stay here to make sure there is no trouble.

"They say they will be protecting property and people.

"Obviously feelings are running very high and we are concerned."

But locals in the tight-knit Welsh community rushed to express their support for the couple on social media.

Sammy Walters wrote: "I hope this family know we stand united with them."

Dawn Kirk said: "These are totally lovely people they must be devastated, just awful for them, just living a quiet peaceful life .... my hearts go out to them both ..... also not forgetting here is a mother who has lost a son too."

Danny Smith, details being victim of brutal knife attack by Westminster terrorist Khalid Masood

Georgina Nicol-James said: "I live in this village and we're offering nothing other than support at this time."

And Karen Wilkes said: "They are still the same people as pre Wednesday, remember, it's the actions of her son and not her own that have caused such turmoil and sorrow. These people really need their friends now."

On Friday officers said the search of their house has been "concluded" and say they have not seen Janet this morning.

Police say Janet told them she did not want them at the address and she "just wants to be left alone."

The house in Birmingham that Khalid Masood lived in after moving from London

The mum-of-three was spotted looking outside her window and opening her door while police were concluding their investigation.

She ordered police to turn people away from the farm property surrounded by fields and a public footpath

She gave birth to Masood on Christmas Day 1964, when she was just 17 years old, the Daily Mail reports.

Two years later she married Phillip and Masood grew up in a £300,000 house in the seaside town of Rye, East Sussex.

Two decades later the family moved to Tunbridge Wells, Kent, where they lived with Masood's half-brothers, Alex and Paul.

Paul now lives in Banbury, Oxfordshire, running florist and fabric companies.

The 50-year-old denied knowing the man who ploughed into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge on Wednesday, the Daily Mail said.

Folksy The mother of Khalid Masood runs a business from her farmhouse in Wales making bags and cushions

Masood's mother lives in the Welsh village running a business on the website Folksy.

On the website she writes she lives with her husband, dog and a few chickens.

A near neighbour said: "They are very nice quiet people - I believe Phil is in hospital at the moment. It must be very, very difficult for her.

"Whatever has happened, she has lost a son. They've been here for years. We say hello when we see them walking the dog.

Lee Lawrence, an ex friend of Westminster terrorist Khalid Masood, details interacting with him after he stabbed a landlord

"I know they have sons but I can't recall ever seeing them visit since they moved her.

"It was a real shock when police turned up because nothing like this ever happens here. It is a very quiet place."

Another neighbour said: "It is a very quiet place but we see the couple occasionally. It must be a terrible shock.

"As far as we can see, Janet has done nothing wrong and this must be hell for her. She just leads a quiet life here like all of us."

Neighbours said there was a large police presence in the village yesterday.

Khalid Masood lies on a stretcher outside Parliament as paramedics treat his injuries while armed cops stand guard

Maniac behind London terror attack in Westminster named as Khalid Masood

They said they had heard rumours before police raced up the driveway to the farmhouse in the village.

They added they were stunned to learn of the connection to the terror attack.

Friends on their way to visit her with “tea and biscuits” said husband Phillip, 77, was ill in hospital.

Two undercover cop cars were parked outside although there was no evidence of a search.

Masood is said to have changed his name after a string of criminal convictions and spent years living in a series of terrorist hotbeds.

It is believed he used five aliases and lived in a flat in Birmingham most recently.

Janet was at the house today which was still being guarded by police. Officers said she did not want to comment. Her husband is believed to be in nearby Glangwili General Hospital.

Dyfed-Powys Police spokeswoman said the search of the house has "concluded."

The spokeswoman said: "The occupants are receiving appropriate support. They are not suspects and have not been arrested."

The force added there was no threat to the area.

