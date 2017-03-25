Heavy D blasts Celebrity Big Brother rival Lewis Bloor for ‘fat shaming’ him ahead of charity boxing match
CBB rivals will settle their differences once and for all next Friday
HEAVY D has slammed Lewis Bloor for ‘fat shaming him’ ahead of a charity boxing match.
The larger-than-life Storage Hunters star has furiously hit out at the ex-Towie regular for comments he made about him to The Sun online yesterday.
Lewis branded Heavy “a bit sad” and teased, “with all the negative drama in my life I fancy blowing off some steam and having some fun.”
Heavy – real name Colin Newell – was left livid after reading Lewis’ comments, raging: “Lewis is supposed to be a personal trainer and he’s telling me: ‘Lay off the Twix-es, fat boy!’
“He’s not a nice person, I’ve tried to keep a dignified silence but I have to speak out.
“There are young people looking up to Lewis and they think he’s a role model and they might copy his behaviour.
“Fat shaming me is irresponsible – if people see him doing it they might start doing it to other people too.”
Heavy, who is expecting a baby with fiance Bryony Harris, thinks Lewis’ comments are even worse considering he is the founder of a fitness app and is meant to HELP people shape up, not shame them.
He added: “Luckily I’m a confident person, his words won’t hurt me. But the person who gets fat shamed next might not be as strong.
“I want people to see me standing up to him, standing up to the bully, to inspire them not to take it.
“I want to be a poster for the larger person. I won’t be bullied. It goes on in the playground, the workplace and it’s wrong.
“I want to nip it in the bud.”
Lewis' comments yesterday have deeply riled Heavy, who denies ever asking him to help him get Instagram followers.
He explained: "It’s really rude and he’s trying to make out I’ve contacted him to get more followers on social media.
"That’s a lie – I’d like to see the proof. Show us the proof, Lewis!
"I never messaged Lewis once. I’d love to see the proof. I would never do that.
"He’s trying to deflect from the reason of why I wanted this charity boxing match.
"He disrespected me in the Big Brother house. He’s fat shamed me. By always putting me down. That’s why I want this match."
Next Friday the two men will go toe-to-toe for EastEnders star Jake Wood's fight night extravaganza.
Lewis and Heavy took an immediate dislike to one another when they were holed up in the Celebrity Big Brother house last summer.
Things escalated, and during one heated argument, Lewis threw a drink over him.
After leaving the house, Heavy challenged the 27-year-old to a good old fashioned fight, but the stuff of TV dreams has only recently become reality.
It seems Heavy still hates him, raging: "Everything he says to me, it’s about himself – call me sad, he’s the one who is sad.
"He’s a walking contradiction. He says he wants to get married and settled down, then he cheats on his girlfriend on Valentine’s Day.
"He wants to be a celebrity. He says he wants to help people lose weight then he fat shames people, calling them ‘fat this and fat that,’ it’s disgraceful.
"He’s a total contradiction. And then he’s got the cheek, and the nerve, and the gaul to say he can’t take me seriously – it’s ridiculous!"
The bile in his belly has got Heavy D chomping at the bit for his gloved-up showdown, and he claims he has spent the last two months in the gym.
He said: "I’m so ready for the fight, I’m in great shape. I’ve lost two stone in a month, it’s amazing.
"I’ve been training every day – I’m taking this fight really seriously.
"Lewis’ nasty comments about my weight have spurred me on. Calling me fat boy – he’s now deleted them but they’ve motivated me.
"I want to show him and I want to be the best Heavy D I can be on the night."
