Making poached eggs for your breakfast this weekend? You’ve probably been doing it wrong… here’s why

Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge explains his top tips for the perfect gooey yolk, and they will surprise you

POACHED eggs are notoriously hard to get right – and nobody wants a runny white or overdone yolk.

You may think you’ve got the technique nailed, but a Michelin-starred chef has revealed his secret tricks to getting your egg to ooze when sliced into.

Most of us cook poached eggs on quite high temperatures, but you should actually remove them from the heat as soon as you’ve cracked them into a pot of boiling water, according to Tom Kerridge.

Speaking to BBC Good Food, he said the eggs should be left to cook for four to five minutes – before being gently lifted out with a slotted spoon or ladle with holes in it.

Tom, who owns the Hand & Flowers pub in Buckinghamshire, added: “The white should be just cooked and the yolk should be perfectly runny.”

How to make the perfect poached eggs According to Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge... Crack eggs into separate cups Add a splash of vinegar to each egg, either white wine or malt Bring a pan of water to the boil When boiled, stir the water in a smooth, circular motion Drop eggs into the water and turn the heat off Leave to cook for four to five minutes Gently lift the eggs out, one by one, with a slotted spoon

Why not give Tom's technique a go if you're cooking your mum breakfast in bed for Mother's Day?

If you prefer your eggs scrambled, top chef Anthony Bourdain has explained the common mistakes we're all making.

