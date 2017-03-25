Home | News | Man dressed as Batman villain The Joker arrested by cops for ‘wielding sword in street’
Brighton hotel where London attacker Khalid Masood stayed
How ISIS ‘remote controls’ Westminster-style lone wolf attacks on the West by guiding fanatics step-by-step

Man dressed as Batman villain The Joker arrested by cops for ‘wielding sword in street’



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 25/03/2017 04:23:00
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
NO JOKER

Arrest was made yesterday afternoon by Winchester Police in Virginia, USA, after being tipped off by several members of the public

A SWORD-wielding man dressed as Batman villain The Joker has been arrested by cops.

Jeremy Putman, 31, was spotted walking down a road in Virginia, USA, with his costume and weapon on Friday at 2pm local time.

The Joker

Winchester Police Department

Police have arrested a man wielding a sword and dressed as The Joker in the USA

Later yesterday afternoon officers from Winchester Police charged him with wearing a mask in public, WHSV reports.

They were tipped off after several members of the public phoned them to report Putman who appeared to be wearing an outfit inspired by Heath Ledger’s version of the comic book villain.

He is now being held at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on a £1,600 bond.

DRIVE-BY HORROR

Terror fears in Lille as hooded 'gangster' shoots three people outside Metro station 'in revenge attack'

GET IN THE CAR, PM!

Moment Theresa May runs the WRONG way before being bundled into car by armed security team

READY, JET, GO...

World's fastest jet which could make London to New York a day trip is tipped for take off in 2020 after receiving £26m funding

'She was horrified'

Photographer reveals TRUTH behind picture of Muslim woman who was trolled for 'casually' walking past Westminster terror victim

LONDON TERROR ATTACK

London terror attack LIVE – latest news and updates after Parliament stabbing at Westminster

'i was devastated by what i saw'

Muslim woman slams trolls who accused her of ‘casually’ walking past Westminster terror victims as she reveals she HELPED

It is also understood that a similar figure was seen in the area earlier in the week with cops believing Putman to also be the culprit.

Wearing a mask or hood in public breaks a law in Virginia dating back to the 1940s when it was created to tackle the activities of the Ku Klux Klan.

The Joker

Winchester Police Department

Cops put the man in custody after receiving several phone calls on Friday

Exceptions to the rule are made for children under 16, Halloween costumes, physical safety and theatrical productions.

Offenders can be sentenced up to five years in prison if they are found guilty of breaking the law.

We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for The Sun Online news team? Email us at tips@the-sun.co.uk or call 0207 782 4368.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: News Visit website


  Article "tagged" as:
No tags for this article
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Articles

Ed Sheeran and the Heartwarming Tale of the Liberian Street Boys he Saved

Ed Sheeran and the Heartwarming Tale of the Liberian Street Boys he Saved

Parliament gates left open and unmanned for minutes after Westminster Terror Attack

Parliament gates left open and unmanned for minutes after Westminster Terror Attack

Bellagio Hotel Guests Flee in Panic following Gunshots as Pig Mask Raiders Target Famous Venue

Bellagio Hotel Guests Flee in Panic following Gunshots as Pig Mask Raiders Target Famous Venue