Man dressed as Batman villain The Joker arrested by cops for ‘wielding sword in street’

Arrest was made yesterday afternoon by Winchester Police in Virginia, USA, after being tipped off by several members of the public

A SWORD-wielding man dressed as Batman villain The Joker has been arrested by cops.

Jeremy Putman, 31, was spotted walking down a road in Virginia, USA, with his costume and weapon on Friday at 2pm local time.

Winchester Police Department Police have arrested a man wielding a sword and dressed as The Joker in the USA

Later yesterday afternoon officers from Winchester Police charged him with wearing a mask in public, WHSV reports.

They were tipped off after several members of the public phoned them to report Putman who appeared to be wearing an outfit inspired by Heath Ledger’s version of the comic book villain.

He is now being held at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on a £1,600 bond.

DRIVE-BY HORROR Terror fears in Lille as hooded 'gangster' shoots three people outside Metro station 'in revenge attack' GET IN THE CAR, PM! Moment Theresa May runs the WRONG way before being bundled into car by armed security team READY, JET, GO... World's fastest jet which could make London to New York a day trip is tipped for take off in 2020 after receiving £26m funding 'She was horrified' Photographer reveals TRUTH behind picture of Muslim woman who was trolled for 'casually' walking past Westminster terror victim LONDON TERROR ATTACK London terror attack LIVE – latest news and updates after Parliament stabbing at Westminster 'i was devastated by what i saw' Muslim woman slams trolls who accused her of ‘casually’ walking past Westminster terror victims as she reveals she HELPED

It is also understood that a similar figure was seen in the area earlier in the week with cops believing Putman to also be the culprit.

Wearing a mask or hood in public breaks a law in Virginia dating back to the 1940s when it was created to tackle the activities of the Ku Klux Klan.

Winchester Police Department Cops put the man in custody after receiving several phone calls on Friday

Exceptions to the rule are made for children under 16, Halloween costumes, physical safety and theatrical productions.

Offenders can be sentenced up to five years in prison if they are found guilty of breaking the law.

We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for The Sun Online news team? Email us at tips@the-sun.co.uk or call 0207 782 4368.