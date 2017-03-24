Moment police shoot dead London terrorist Khalid Masood

By Dave Burke and Richard Spillett Crime Correspondent For Mailonline and Martin Robinson Uk Chief Reporter and Thomas Burrows for MailOnline

Published: 20:27 EDT, 23 March 2017 | Updated: 04:59 EDT, 24 March 2017

Sprawled on the floor having been shot in the chest, dramatic new pictures reveal the moment British-born jihadi Khalid Masood was fatally injured, as a hero PC collapsed in front of him.

English teacher Masood, a Muslim convert who was born Adrian Elms in Kent, was shot dead in the grounds of Parliament after his brutal attack on PC Keith Palmer on Wednesday afternoon.

Images of the scene show him surrounded by officers after being gunned down.

The 52-year-old terrorist, who has a string of previous convictions - including one for stabbing a man in the head - ran a Birmingham-based tutoring business and is thought to have been radicalised in Saudi Arabia.

Masood spent four years working in the Middle East before returning to the UK and taking a teaching post in Luton, Bedfordshire, it is claimed. In 2012, he set up his own business in the West Midlands.

Last night the number of innocent victims of his rampage in Westminster rose to four with the death of a 75-year-old man whose life support was switched off. Several more remain in hospital.

He killed mother-of-two Aysha Frade, 43, PC Palmer, 48, US tourist Kurt Cochran, 54, and the elderly man, who has not been named, before armed officers brought his terror attack to an end.

Masood was shot dead after attacking PC Palmer, following a rampage on Westminster Bridge, where he drove into crowds in a 4x4 which mounted the pavement

The picture shows the moment terrorist Khalid Masood and PC Keith Palmer collapsed with fatal injuries which would claim both their lives outside the Houses of Parliament

An image taken moments later show PC Palmer and Masood being treated after receiving injuries which would claim both their lives

The 'lone wolf' attacker, who was living in the Birmingham area, had a series of convictions for assault and other crimes.

Scotland Yard revealed how Masood was known by a number of aliases and MailOnline can reveal he was born Adrian Elms to a single mother in Kent before his religious conversion.

He claimed on his CV to have an economics degree, The Sun reports, and in 2005 was teaching English in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia. A year earlier he is believed to have married a woman named Farzana Malik.

It is not known when he converted to Islam. When he returned to the UK in 2009 he became a 'senior English teacher' at a TEFL college in Luton.

The man police believe to be responsible for the terrorist attack in Westminster has been identified as Khalid Masood, 52. It also emerged yesterday the attacker was known to MI5 after an investigation many years ago, but was considered 'peripheral'

Terror group ISIS yesterday claimed they inspired the attack which killed three and injured 29 others in Westminster yesterday

A man named Khalid Masood, with the same date of birth as Adrian Elms, was registered living in the Bedfordshire town at the time.

In 2012 he set up an English language tutoring business, named IQRA, based in Birmingham.

On his CV, The Sun reports, he described himself as 'friendly and approachable' and a 'good listener'.

He grew up in a £300,000 house in the seaside town of Rye, East Sussex and had a long criminal history.

His first conviction was for criminal damage in November 1983, when he was just 19.

His last was for an attack in 2003, where he stabbed a 22-year-old man in the face, leaving him slumped in the driveway of a nursing home in Eastbourne. The victim was left needing cosmetic surgery after the vicious attack.

Searches continue at a number of addresses in Birmingham where police are trying to gather as much information as possible on Masood and any potential associates

He was later charged with GBH, wounding with intent and possessing an offensive weapon.

The movements of Khalid Masood 1964 - Born Adrian Elms on Christmas Day in Dartford, Kent. 1966 - His single mother, Janet Elms, later marries in Crawley, West Sussex and they later move to Tunbridge Wells, Kent and Rye, East Sussex. 1983 - In November that year, he picks up his first conviction, for criminal damage. 2000 - Jailed for two years for grievous bodily harm. When he is released, he moves to the East Sussex village of Northiam. 2003 - Aged 39 and running an aerial installation firm, he is jailed for six months for possession of a knife. 2004 - After being freed from prison, he marries Muslim Farzana Malik in Medway, Kent. It is unclear for how long they were married but they are now believed to be divorced. 2005 - Believed to have taught in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia. 2006 - Said to have lived in Crawley and to received visits from police. 2008-2009 - According to his CV, he returned to teach in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. 2009-2012 - He is believed to have lived in Luton having changed his name to Khalid Masood. His CV claims he worked at a language school. 2012 - Set up his own teaching firm in Birmingham.

It is understood he was jailed for the attack and it is thought his indoctrination may have begun through meeting extremists while in prison.

Masood had never been convicted of terror offences, although Theresa May revealed yesterday that he had been on MI5's radar a number of years ago.

Police insist there was no intelligence suggesting he was about to unleash a terror attack.

The policeman who shot the attacker on the parliamentary estate is believed to have been a close protection officer for Defence Secretary Michael Fallon rather than a member of the gate team.

Neighbour Anna Goras, 32, of Winson Green, Birmingham, told The Sun he had a 'split personality', and said: 'When he spoke about being a Muslim he looked like a real hard man. When he was like that you wouldn't cross him or argue with him about his views.'

Masood was a married father-of-three, former English teacher and a religious convert who was into bodybuilding, according to Sky News.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said yesterday: 'Masood was also known by a number of aliases. He was not the subject of any current investigations and there was no prior intelligence about his intent to mount a terrorist attack.

'However, he was known to police and has a range of previous convictions for assaults, including GBH, possession of offensive weapons and public order offences.

'His first conviction was in November 1983 for criminal damage and his last conviction was in December 2003 for possession of a knife. He has not been convicted for any terrorism offences.'

Masood stabbed PC Keith Palmer to death with two knives outside parliament after killing mother-of-two Aysha Frade and US tourist Kurt Cochran as he ploughed along a crowded pavement on Westminster Bridge.

A 75-year-old man who was injured in the attack died last night after his life support was switched off.

ISIS claimed responsibility for its first attack on British soil and said the crazed knifeman was its 'soldier'.

One of the other properties raided was a flat in this building in the Winson Green area of Birmingham. Neighbour Iwona Romek said: 'I am very surprised, I cannot believe it.'

Masood is believed to have moved around a number of address in recent years, including these houses in east London (left) and Winson Green, Birmingham (right)

Theresa May revealed MI5 knew of the attacker but considered him a 'peripheral' figure who was 'not part of the current intelligence picture'

Elsewhere yesterday, hundreds of police swooped in dramatic raids across the nation making eight arrests.

Last night police were searching a flat close to the Olympic village, in East London, where a woman named locally as Rohey Hydara lived.

She had lived with Masood in at least two separate addresses but it was unclear what their relationship was.

Giving details of the attacker's background in Parliament yesterday, Prime Minister Theresa May said: 'The man was British-born and - some years ago - he was once investigated in relation to concerns about violent extremism. He was a peripheral figure.

'The case is historic - he was not part of the current intelligence picture. There was no prior intelligence of his intent - or of the plot. Intensive investigations continue.'

Masood, 52, was born on Christmas Day 1964 in Kent as Adrian Elms, to his unmarried mother.

Twenty years later they moved to Tunbridge Wells where they set up home with his stepfather and two half-brothers, Alex and Paul.

Paul has denied knowing Masood, while MailOnline has so far been unable to get in contact with Alex.

His mother now lives in rural west Wales with her husband, where she runs an online business selling hand-made bags and cushions.

By now using the surname Ajao, Masood met a woman and they had a child in 1992 before settling in the village of Northiam, near Hastings, East Sussex.

What happens over the next decade is unclear, but in 2003, he was accused of stabbing a man in the face.

The following year, he appeared in Medway, in Kent, where he married a local Muslim woman. Six years later, he was living in Luton, which is known for its links to extremism.

Masood then moved to Birmingham, although he was also registered as living in a terraced house in West Ham last year.

A photo taken after a raid in Birmingham appears to show one of the three suspects arrested at a flat above a takeaway sitting in the back of a police van

A neighbour, who asked not to be named, told the Press Association: 'This guy is a local guy. I've been living in the area for 20 years.

'I don't know him personally but I believe he belongs to a mosque on Leyton High Road.

'I've seen his face many times. I saw him on the news at around 7pm last night and thought 'this is the guy I know from the mosque.'

'He had a beard and big eyes.'

Worshippers at the Al-Tawhid mosque in Leyton were surprised to learn of Masood's alleged links with the mosque.

One, Abdul Abdul, told the Telegraph: 'We condemn this attack. A true Muslim would never do this. He's not one of us, he's not a representative of us.'

Armed police stormed a flat on Hagley Road, Birmingham last night as part of six raids across the country following the Westminster attack. The address is close to where the Hyundai used as a weapon in the attack was rented

Police have been searching a three-storey townhouse in the Winson Green area of Birmingham and neighbours said Masood lived there for around seven months until December last year.

Neighbour Iwona Romek, 45, said: 'When I saw the pictures on TV and in the papers of the man who carried out the attack, I recognised him as the man who used to live next door.

'I would see him quite often, but it would just be a 'hello' and a 'how are you'. He had a young child, who I'd think was about five or six years old.

'There was a woman living there with him, an Asian woman. He seemed to be quite nice, he would be taking care of his garden and the weeds.

'He moved out in December. One day he was gone, there were delivery vans outside all of a sudden. Last night I just heard banging of the door and police shouting 'open the door, open the door'. They were saying 'it's on the second floor.'

'I heard the helicopters flying above too. Men were going in the forensics outfits, it was very strange... I just thought it was a normal family.'

A team of heavily armed police in riot gear arrived in unmarked cars last night and stormed the flat in the east of the city

By the time of the attack, Masood was living in a flat above a restaurant in the city's Hagley Road, which was raided on Wednesday night.

Aged in their 20s, they are believed to be among those arrested during the series of raids.

Stunned residents described seeing more than a dozen black-clad officers equipped with machine guns smashing their way into the Birmingham flat, believed to be a rental, at about 11pm on Wednesday.

One witness who works in a shop near the second-floor Birmingham flat said: 'The man from London lived here.'

He added: 'They came and arrested three men.'

Another resident said he recalled two men living there.

He heard one man in the flat speaking on the phone in what he described as an 'Arabic or Pakistani accent', saying he had heard it 'for the last two or three nights'.

One resident said: 'There were definitely two men and one woman and they were fairly young. There are horrible conditions up there and there have been problems with that row of flats before.'

Hagley Road was sealed off by officers for several hours as the raid was carried out.

The road is in the well-heeled district of Edgbaston - a cricket-loving corner of Britain's second largest city that is unused to the sight of armed police blocking off streets.

Stuart Bailey, who lives four doors down from one of the flats raided, said: 'There were a load of armed police in the street. They were all dressed in black and armed with what looked like MP5s (submachine guns) and one of them had six ammunition magazines strapped to his leg.'

Lucas Camoes, a 23-year-old warehouse worker, said: 'It's a very calm area. There are loads of university students here so it's very surprising this happened right here.

'I don't feel safe at all. A bit paranoid.'

A neighbour says he believes Masood, who carried out the attack in London yesterday, lived in the flat above the takeaway

Landlord Farhad Makanvand said he didn't know who had been staying at the flats above his curry house as it was rented out by a separate letting agents.

Mr Makanvand, who also owns the next door curry house Shiraz, said: 'I wasn't at the scene last night, I don't live there.

'I bought the property six years ago for over £300,000. It is contracted to the letting agents so I have no idea who lives there or how many people.'

A spokesperson for Initial Property, who let the flats on behalf of the landlord, said: 'Initial Property are not making any comment at the moment.'

Car rental firm Enterprise confirmed the Hyundai 4x4 used in the attack was rented in Spring Hill, Birmingham, less than a mile from the house being searched.

In a statement, the car hire company said one of its employees had identified the vehicle after seeing the licence plate in an image online and the firm had immediately contacted the authorities.

The firm said in a statement: 'We are co-operating fully with the authorities and will provide any assistance that we can to the investigation.

'Our thoughts are very much with the victims of this terrible tragedy.'

A police van remained outside a flat above a takeaway this morning as police revealed five other properties had been raided

ARRESTS MADE BY THE MET OVERNIGHT A 39-year-old woman was arrested at an address in east London. A 21-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man were arrested at an address in Birmingham. A 26-year-old woman and three men aged 28, 27 and 26 years old were arrested at a separate address in Birmingham. All were arrested on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts. Further, a 58-year-old man was arrested on Thursday morning at a separate address in Birmingham on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts. Searches were also carried out in Carmathanshire, Wales, and Brighton, Sussex.

Armed police arrested eight people in total following raids on six properties in London and Birmingham as they attempt to find any associates Masood may have had.

They included a woman in east London; a man and a woman arrested in Birmingham; and a woman and three men arrested at a separate location in Birmingham.

In addition, a man was arrested on Thursday morning at a third address in Birmingham.

All were arrested on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts. Their ages range from 21 to 58.

Searches were also carried out in Carmathanshire, Wales, and Brighton, Sussex.

Yesterday Middle East terror group ISIS claimed responsibility for the terror attack.

In a statement, they said: 'The attacker yesterday in front of the British Parliament in London was a soldier of the Islamic State executing the operation in response to calls to target citizens of coalition nations.'

ISIS is currently being squeezed in its stronghold of Syria and has previously urged jihadists around the world to attack people in their own countries rather than travel to join them.

Experts believe Masood did not receive direct orders or help from ISIS but may have been inspired to carry out the attack by material online.

Masood is also thought to have lived in London and there was a police presence outside Lucia Heights block of flats, in East London (close to the London Stadium) tonight

Police are believed to be raiding the East London property in connection with yesterday's terror attack in Westminster

Worshippers at the Al-Tawhid mosque in Leyton were surprised to learn of Masood's alleged links with the mosque

A police forensics team combed the scene of the attack yesterday as they mount a huge investigation into what happened

Officers on their hands and knees carried out a search across Parliament Square as properties were raided in Birmingham

Police teams carried out fingertip searches of the area this morning to gather potential evidence in the investigation

The Hyundai Tucson used to run down pedestrians during the attack was hired from this outlet in Birmingham's Spring Hill

These pictures are understood to show the inside of a Birmingham flat which was raided by police before it was let out

Neighbours said lots of people moved in and out of the building and the area and were uncertain over who lived there

The flat is one of six properties raided around the country, with armed officers storming the flat before detectives moved in

Dozens of officers, some with weapons, were seen swooping an address near to the Bearwood area of the city last night

What's happening in the investigation? :: Anti-terror officers arrested eight people, and several addresses were raided overnight on Wednesday in London and Birmingham :: Detectives are continuing to search a number of addresses linked to the investigation, including one in Carmarthenshire, three in Birmingham and one in east London :: Searches at addresses in Brighton and south east London have concluded :: Investigators are working on the basis that the attacker acted alone :: Car firm Enterprise confirmed the Hyundai used in the attack was one of its vehicles :: Islamic State claimed the killer was one of its 'soldiers' :: A review of security arrangements at Westminster has been launched

The attack had echoes of the atrocities in Nice and Berlin when trucks ploughed into crowds of people, killing 86 people in the French Riviera city last July and 12 at a market in the German capital just days before Christmas.

He was not on an MI5 list of 3,000 people thought to be capable of mounting an attack, The Guardian reported.

The details of Masood's background will raise questions over what security officials knew about the assailant and what decisions were taken when he first appeared on the radar.

Shashank Joshi, senior research fellow at security think tank the Royal United Services Institute, said: 'We have always known that it is exceptionally hard to understand who will become a terrorist.

'Masood is unusual in that only a minority become radicalised over the age of 30.

'His criminal record is unsurprising, as some studies shows that a significant proportion of jihadists have had prior convictions.'

Speaking to the BBC, Home Secretary Amber Rudd said: 'All I can tell you is what the police have said so far, which is that he was someone known to them but that he was on the periphery of the intelligence agencies.

'I think we'll hear more from them in due course but we have to remember that this man was known to them partially because he had been in jail but not for terrorist offences.'

Scotland Yard, rather than West Midlands Police, is behind the raid, but the force has not spoken due to 'operational reasons'

A police officer is seen at the scene on Hagley Road in Birmingham. Police are on high alert after the terror attack in London on Wednesday which claimed the lives of three victims

Three people and the attacker died in London on Wednesday afternoon after a man driving a Hyundai 4x4 crashed into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before hurtling towards the gates of Parliament

Police officers enter the property on Hagley Road in Birmingham. Witnesses in the area said three people had been detained

The road, which has a number of takeaways and restaurants, is said to have been closed at 11pm and reopened by 2am

West Midlands Police gave a short statement which read: 'There is an ongoing police operation, no further details are being given at this stage'

Speaking yesterday morning, Mark Rowley, the Met's senior anti-terror officer, said: 'Hundreds of detectives have been working through the night and during that time I can confirm we have searched six addresses - and made seven arrests.

'The inquiries in Birmingham, London and other parts of the country continue.

'It is still our belief - which continues to be borne out by our investigation - that this attacker acted alone yesterday and was inspired by international terrorism.

'To be explicit - at this stage, we have no specific information about further threats to the public.

'Clearly our investigation is ongoing - developing all the time - and is focused on his motivation, his preparation and associates.

'The large and complicated crime scene remains in place and our work there continues - I would like to thank everyone for their support and patience as we finish this work.'

The scene in Whitehall this morning, where a number of streets are closed off while investigators examine the scene

Forensics experts have been scouring Westminster Bridge for clues following the horrific events of yesterday

Pc Keith Palmer, a member of the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Squad, was killed as he tried to stop Masood at around 2.30pm on Wednesday.

The other confirmed victims are American tourist Kurt Cochran, 54, Aysha Frade, 43, a Spanish teacher who had been on a school run, and a 75-year-old man who has not yet been named.

Masood, who was armed with two knives, injured around 40 people as he mowed down pedestrians with a car on Westminster Bridge before crashing at the railings in front of Parliament.

Bursting through the gate to the Palace of Westminster, he stabbed Pc Palmer before being shot dead by armed officers.

Theresa May visited some of the 29 victims, seven of whom are in a critical condition, in hospital yesterday.

The Prime Minister had earlier led tributes to PC Palmer, a 48-year-old father.

TERROR IN LONDON: HOW EVENTS HAVE UNFOLDED OVER THE PAST TWO DAYS Wednesday March 22 Emergency services are called at 2.40pm to an incident in the area of Parliament Square. It emerges that an attacker, armed with two large knives, mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge, including schoolchildren, then rushed at the gates in front of the Houses of Parliament, stabbing a policeman before being shot dead by other officers. MPs in the House of Commons are told the chamber will "remain in lockdown" until further notice and business is suspended. At around 3.30pm Scotland Yard says the attack is being treated "as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise". The first death is confirmed after 4pm when a junior doctor at St Thomas' Hospital says one woman has died and a number of others have been hurt - including some with "catastrophic" injuries. Before 4.50pm, Commander BJ Harrington of the Metropolitan Police says there are "a number of casualties" in the attack "including police officers". Before 5.40pm, sources say the police officer who was stabbed has died. At about 6pm, Scotland Yard's top anti-terror officer, Mark Rowley, confirms four people were killed, including the policeman and his attacker. Before 6.45pm, Prime Minister Theresa May orders flags to be lowered to half-mast over Downing Street as a mark of respect to the innocent people who lost their lives. Downing Street says Mrs May will shortly chair a meeting of the Government's emergency Cobra committee. Speaking after the meeting, Mrs May gives a statement, branding the attack "sick and depraved". Before 10pm it is announced that the Queen's visit to the new headquarters of the Metropolitan Police in London has been postponed. Before 10.30pm the dead police officer is named as 48-year-old husband and father Pc Keith Palmer. Thursday, March 23 Before 7.45am Mr Rowley says six addresses have been raided and seven people arrested across London, Birmingham and elsewhere in connection with the attack. He confirms that the death toll stands at four and 29 people were treated in hospital. Shortly after 8am Defence Secretary Michael Fallon says the working assumption is that the Westminster attack is linked to Islamic terrorism. Around an hour later, Aysha Frade, one of the victims of the Westminster terror attack, is described as a "a highly regarded and loved" member of staff at DLD College London. Shortly after 10:30am, Theresa May told the Commons that the Westminster attacker was a British citizen who had a criminal past and was known to security services. Less than two hours later, his supposed affiliation was made clear, when Islamic State claimed he was one of its "soldiers". Enterprise car rental says the grey Hyundai used to mow down pedestrians on Westminster Bridge was hired from a branch in Solihull. The third victim of the attack was named as Kurt Cochran, a US tourist later described by President Trump as a "great American". At 3:30pm, the attacker is identified by police as Khalid Masood, 52, from Kent, with a string of criminal convictions ranging from assault to possession of an offensive weapon which stretched back decades. By evening, police have arrested eight people - three women and five men - in connection with the attack. Mourners gather in Trafalgar Square for a candlelit vigil to remember the victims of the attack. Around an hour later, they were given another fatality to mourn, when the fourth innocent victim - a 75-year-old man - died from his injuries

In the House of Commons she saluted the heroism of police as well as the bravery of ordinary people in the British capital who simply went about their lives in the aftermath of the attack.

She said: 'As I speak, millions will be boarding trains and airplanes to travel to London, and to see for themselves the greatest city on Earth.

'It is in these actions - millions of acts of normality - that we find the best response to terrorism. A response that denies our enemies their victory, that refuses to let them win, that shows we will never give in.'

This evening, multi-faith leaders, residents, tourists, police and politicians gathered at the candlelit vigil in London's Trafalgar Square, which was led by mayor Sadiq Khan. Crowds were told the 'evil and twisted acts of terrorism will be defeated.'

In a statement yesterday Pc Palmer's family said he was a 'wonderful dad and husband, a loving son, brother and uncle' who would be 'deeply missed'.

They said the avid Charlton FC supporter was 'dedicated to his job and proud to be a police officer, brave and courageous'.

Paying tribute to Pc Palmer, who had served the police for 15 years, Mr Rowley said: 'In Westminster we saw tragic events unfold, and our thoughts are with those who lost loved ones, those who were injured and all those affected by this attack.

'One of those who died today was a police officer, Pc Keith Palmer, a member of our parliamentary and diplomatic protection command. Keith, aged 48, had 15 years' service and was a husband and father.

'He was someone who left for work today expecting to return home at the end of his shift, and he had every right to expect that would happen.'

Donald Trump was among world leaders to offer their support.

Shortly after 1.30am UK time, the US president tweeted: 'Spoke to UK Prime Minister Theresa May today to offer condolences on the terrorist attack in London. She is strong and doing very well.'

The attack came exactly a year after the Brussels airport atrocity and a day after restrictions were announced on air travel from six countries because of the terror threat.

Multi-faith leaders, residents, tourists, police and politicians gathered at the candlelit vigil in London's Trafalgar Square, which was led by mayor Sadiq Khan

Should ALL officers be armed? Questions over security at landmarks after unarmed officer is killed and it emerges the attacker was shot by a minister's guard

The attack in Westminster has raised questions over whether all police protecting landmark buildings should be armed.

Pc Keith Palmer, who was stabbed and died outside the Houses of Parliament, did not have a weapon and it was other armed officers who shot and killed the attacker.

The policeman who shot the attacker on the parliamentary estate is believed to have been a close protection officer for Defence Secretary Michael Fallon rather than a member of the gate team.

Mr Fallon's ministerial car was parked in New Palace Yard as a vote was taking place in the Commons at the time.

It has also been reported that the gate was open because Acting Police Commissioner Craig Mackey was leaving the Houses of Parliament. Luckily, Mr Mackey was not injured and is now being treated as a witness.

