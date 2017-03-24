Crocodile who attacked man who jumped in river is caught

By Ashleigh Davis For Daily Mail Australia and Australian Associated Press

Published: 05:01 EDT, 24 March 2017 | Updated: 05:01 EDT, 24 March 2017

Wildlife officers have trapped the crocodile they believe mauled a teenager in a river in far north Queensland last weekend.

Wildlife rangers caught the four-metre crocodile in the Johnstone River in Innisfail on Friday morning.

Lee De Paauw, 18, was mauled by the reptile in the early hours of Sunday morning after he jumped into the river in an attempt to impress a British backpacker.

Wildlife officers have trapped the crocodile they believe mauled 18-year-old Lee De Paauw (pictured) after he jumped into a in a river in far north Queensland last weekend

Mr De Paauw (pictured) jumped into the Johnstone River in Innisfail after a dare from a British tourist. A crocodile attacked his left arm and he was rushed to hospital

The backpacker, identified as Miss Paterson, 24, was having drinks with Mr De Paauw when she dared him to jump into the far north Queensland river.

The teenager, who lives nearby, foolishly went for it - only to be attacked by a huge saltwater crocodile that was lurking in the creek.

The reptile latched onto his left arm and was rushed to hospital.

Paramedic Neil Noble said it was fortunate Mr De Paauw was able to escape the reptile's grip before he drowned in a 'death roll'.

Miss Patterson (pictured) was having a drink with Mr De Paauw before the incident. It's been reported she has since agreed to go on a date with him

Authorities initially believed the crocodile was around three metres and Mr De Paauw was lucky to escape with his life.

The teenager revealed to Nine News on Tuesday that Miss Paterson has since agreed to go on a date with him, however any romantic connection has been downplayed by the pair.

Environment Minister Stephen Miles said the crocodile would be offered to a crocodile farm or zoo.

Mr De Paauw's stunt drew the ire of Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan who said 'we can't legislate to protect dickheads'.