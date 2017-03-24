When do the clocks go forward in March 2017 and what time are they changing?

When the clocks go forward people will get one hour less sleep but can enjoy more daylight in the evenings

EVERY year the clocks go forward in March and fall back in October to mark the beginning and end of British Summer Time.

The longer daylight hours in the summer, and another hour in bed come winter, may be welcome to most people.

Alamy This year, March 26 marks the start of British Summer Time and clocks will go forward by one hour

But what else do you need to know when it comes to the clocks changing?

Here’s all the information you need to know:

When do the clocks change in 2017?

This year, March 26 marks the start of British Summer Time and clocks will go forward by one hour – meaning that there’s more daylight in the evenings and less in the mornings.

Alamy The Summer Time Act of 1916 was passed by Parliament and the first day of British summer was reported as May 21, 1916

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) will resume from the last Sunday in October (October 29 this year) – when the clocks go back one hour again.

To avoid confusion, many use the phrase “spring forward in spring, fall back in fall” to remember when the clocks change.

What time do the clocks change?

On Sunday March 26 at 1am in the morning, the clocks will go forward one hour signalling the start of British Summer Time (BST).

This will mean getting a whole hour less in bed but will mean that there will be more daylight in the evenings.

Thankfully many devices that are connected to the internet like tablets and phones will automatically update to the new time, but it is best to check to avoid getting caught out.

Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park 2016

What is the history of British Summer Time?

Daylight Saving Time was created by William Willett in 1907 in a bid to stop people wasting valuable hours of light in the summer months.

By setting the clocks back in winter, Brits get an earlier sunrise and earlier sunset.

In summer the sun rises and sets one hour later than it would without daylight saving.

In a pamphlet called “The Waste of Daylight” Willett suggested clocks should be advanced by 80 minutes over four stages in April, and reversed the same way in September.

Germany became the first country to adopt the clock-changing plan on April 30, 1916, in order to save on coal usage, and on May 21, Britain followed, as World War One was underway.

The Summer Time Act of 1916 was passed by Parliament and the first day of British summer was reported as May 21, 1916.

Alamy This year, clocks go forward at 1am on March 26 – signalling British Summer Time

Supporters at the time of the proposal argued the scheme would save energy by reducing domestic coal consumption.

They also said it would increase supplies available for manufacturing the war effort during WW1.

It has been in place ever since – despite criticism from some groups.

What time do the clocks go forward this year?

This year, clocks go forward at 1am on March 26 – signalling British Summer Time.

BST will remain until October 29 – when clocks go back by one hour at 2am and GMT resumes.