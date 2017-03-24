When is Cheryl and Liam Payne’s baby due? Date and name predictions as fans speculate how the baby news will be announced by the couple

The pop star duo's baby is due right about now

LIAM Payne and Cheryl are set to welcome their first child to the world any day now.

No due date has ever been officially announced, but as The Sun exclusively revealed, the baby’s ‘due date is in March’ fans are eagerly awaiting an announcement.

Cheryl revealed her bump for the first time in a campaign for L’Oreal and The Prince’s Trust

There is speculation that the popstar may have given birth already and is spending some time with her child as leaked legal documents for the pair revealed that they will announce the news of their baby’s birth ‘in their own time’.

Cheryl proudly revealed her baby bump for the first time in a L’Oreal campaign filmed in January when she was eight months pregnant.

The images from that shoot were finally released on February 23 and show the proud mum-to-be in a skin-tight black dress cradling her supposed eight-month bump.

Pregnant Cheryl gets emotional in new chat for L'Oréal as she showcases baby bump

Cheryl's pregnancy has certainly kept the showbiz rumour mill going and is said to have asked Kourtney Kardashian for tips on bringing up children in the spotlight. Even before they knew they were expecting, the singers had seemingly already made their mind up how the baby would be raised - with Cheryl certain the baby "won't be spoilt".

Pals of the former Girls Aloud star revealed that she kept her pregnancy secret initially "as she was scared of jinxing her happiness", after years of bad luck and wanting a baby for so long.

Splash News Cheryl and Liam Payne are expecting their first baby together

Here's everything we know so far about the pregnancy....

When is Cheryl's baby due?

Due to the secretive nature of Cheryl and her 23-year-old partner over their private lives, it is difficult to pin point an exact due date for their baby.

Here's a timeline of what we know...

Obsessed fans have even speculated what the pair's baby would end up looking like...

The Sun This is what the couple's baby could look like, if it's a girl

Why do fans think Cheryl has already had her baby?

Cheryl's legion of fans first began speculating that Cheryl had given birth in late February after believing that they had calculated her due date to be mid-February.

Despite the lack of evidence, they were also convinced after she didn’t show up to a L’Oreal promotional event for the new All Worth It campaign.

Images of Cheryl filming the L’Oreal ad for the Prince’s Trust campaign were revealed by The Sun Online back in January and now her loyal fanbase thinks this proves she may have already given birth.

On March 2 Liam fuelled rumours with a cryptic tweet about having to "creep around and stay quiet in the morning".

Days later Cheryl did the same by "liking her pregnant friend’s bare bump photo".

Most recently some fans were even more convinced that she had given birth after Cheryl showed off her slim frame in new campaign shots.

The 33-year-old shared a trio of images of her new Eylure false lashes collection, which showed off her slim waist.

But many reckoned that Cheryl had shot the campaign either before or in the early stages of her pregnancy which explains her slim waist.

What will Cheryl and Liam Payne call their baby?

Back in 2012, two years after splitting from ex-husband and football ace Ashley Cole, Cheryl spoke of her desire to be a mother.

She told GQ magazine: “I love kids, I’m obsessed with babies. I know that’s what I was put on the Earth to do – to be a mother.”

Cheryl also admitted that she'd had a favourite name for years - and, if expecting a boy, would like to call him Alfie.

The Sun While a male baby Payne might look like this

While Liam has also spoken about his preference in baby names in the past - and his chosen name is a neutral one, which could be for a boy or girl.

In a radio interview, the singer said: "I like the name Taylor. Taylor's pretty neutral for a boy or a girl.

“That’s what I’m going to call my first child if I had children.”

Compared to the more exotic baby names to have been bestowed on celebrity offspring recently, Alfie and Taylor seem pretty normal.