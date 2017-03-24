Stunning 47-year-old model becomes a social media star for being the hottest GRANDMOTHER in the world
There's no doubt that Zaklina's 158,000 fans would do a double-take if they knew her real age
SOCIAL media users just can’t get over how old this fashionista is.
Stunning Instagram star Zaklina is actually 47-years-old… and has TWO grandchildren.
The glamour nana, from Serbia, posts selfies online under her real fashionista online persona.
Her athletic figure and elegant style make her the envy of up-and-coming models, even though she is decades their senior.
Zaklina has become a style icon because of the outfits she puts together, with over 158,000 people keeping up with her daily outfits on Instagram.
Living in various different countries, including Switzerland, France and Poland, has given the internet sensation an eclectic fashion sense.
Currently, Zaklina is living in one of the biggest fashion hubs in Europe, Italy.
Zaklina posts a variety of outfits, flaunting her luxury accessories and designer watches and glasses.
Her adorable grandchildren have also featured on her Instagram page.
The proud model regularly shows-off the cute pair, who seem to have inherited her enviable fashion sense.
The grandma-of-two is showing no signs of slowing down, as she has catapulted her career into the world of blogging.
Zaklina hopes that her newly fledged career will help encourage other grans and mums to do the same.
She revealed: “My main goal is to inspire women to wake up their wild side.”
It’s not the first time that social media users have been left gobsmacked by a woman’s real age.
This glowing and wrinkle-free 50-year-old often gets mistaken for her daughter’s sister.
And this incredibly toned bodybuilder is actually 80-YEARS-OLD.
