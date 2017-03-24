Home | News | Stunning 47-year-old model becomes a social media star for being the hottest GRANDMOTHER in the world
When do the clocks change and will we lose or gain an hour of sleep?
When is Cheryl and Liam Payne’s baby due? Date and name predictions as fans speculate how the baby news will be announced by the couple

Stunning 47-year-old model becomes a social media star for being the hottest GRANDMOTHER in the world



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 24/03/2017 04:02:00
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Gran you believe it?

There's no doubt that Zaklina's 158,000 fans would do a double-take if they knew her real age

SOCIAL media users just can’t get over how old this fashionista is.

Stunning Instagram star Zaklina is actually 47-years-old… and has TWO grandchildren.

Over 158,000 people follow Kaklina on Instagram… but none of them could probably guess her age

CEN

Over 158,000 people follow Kaklina on Instagram… but none of them could probably guess her age

The glamour nana, from Serbia, posts selfies online under her real fashionista online persona.

Her athletic figure and elegant style make her the envy of up-and-coming models, even though she is decades their senior.

Zaklina has become a style icon because of the outfits she puts together, with over 158,000 people keeping up with her daily outfits on Instagram.

The internet sensation has two young grandchildren… who she dresses up in equally adorable outfits

CEN

The internet sensation has two young grandchildren… who she dresses up in equally adorable outfits
Zaklina has picked up her eye for fashion from travelling the world, and the Serbian is currently living in Italy

CEN

Zaklina has picked up her eye for fashion from travelling the world, and the Serbian is currently living in Italy
She regularly poses by Italian monuments, as seen by this snap taken outside the Colosseum in Rome

CEN

She regularly poses by Italian monuments, as seen by this snap taken outside the Colosseum in Rome

Living in various different countries, including Switzerland, France and Poland, has given the internet sensation an eclectic fashion sense.

Currently, Zaklina is living in one of the biggest fashion hubs in Europe, Italy.

SOME SWIM WRONG

This woman stuns the web after showing off her bikini... but can YOU spot what's wrong with it?

'you're the real monster here'

Outrage at sick trolls who blasted Muslim woman for her 'indifference' to Westminster attack when she clearly looks horrified

'Intelligent, loyal & caring'

Why Jade Goody would be so proud of her sons as fans mark 8th anniversary of her death

DEAR DEIDRE

I'm having great sex with a man who's 15 years older - but he insists on it being unprotected

'Who's the daddy?'

'Pregnant man' reveals he gave birth to his daughter because his wife couldn't conceive

THE EMPEROR'S NEW CLOTHES

The bizarre new celebrity trend for NAKED ‘outfits’ that leave nothing to the imagination

Zaklina posts a variety of outfits, flaunting her luxury accessories and designer watches and glasses.

Her adorable grandchildren have also featured on her Instagram page.

The proud model regularly shows-off the cute pair, who seem to have inherited her enviable fashion sense.

She wants to encourage women to be more wild and embrace their youthfulness

CEN

She wants to encourage women to be more wild and embrace their youthfulness
Zaklina hopes that posting the selfies on Instagram will encourage other grannies to follow suit

CEN

Zaklina hopes that posting the selfies on Instagram will encourage other grannies to follow suit
As well as posting her daily outfits on Instagram, Zaklina runs her own successful fashion blog

CEN

As well as posting her daily outfits on Instagram, Zaklina runs her own successful fashion blog

The grandma-of-two is showing no signs of slowing down, as she has catapulted her career into the world of blogging.

Zaklina hopes that her newly fledged career will help encourage other grans and mums to do the same.

She revealed: “My main goal is to inspire women to wake up their wild side.”

There’s no doubt that Zaklina’s athletic figure will conceal her real age for years to come

CEN

There’s no doubt that Zaklina’s athletic figure will conceal her real age for years to come
People believe that her elegant but edgy sense of style also helps to make her look decades younger

CEN

People believe that her elegant but edgy sense of style also helps to make her look decades younger

It’s not the first time that social media users have been left gobsmacked by a woman’s real age.

This glowing and wrinkle-free 50-year-old often gets mistaken for her daughter’s sister.

And this incredibly toned bodybuilder is actually 80-YEARS-OLD. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: News Visit website


  Article "tagged" as:
No tags for this article
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Articles

Ed Sheeran and the Heartwarming Tale of the Liberian Street Boys he Saved

Ed Sheeran and the Heartwarming Tale of the Liberian Street Boys he Saved

Parliament gates left open and unmanned for minutes after Westminster Terror Attack

Parliament gates left open and unmanned for minutes after Westminster Terror Attack

Bellagio Hotel Guests Flee in Panic following Gunshots as Pig Mask Raiders Target Famous Venue

Bellagio Hotel Guests Flee in Panic following Gunshots as Pig Mask Raiders Target Famous Venue