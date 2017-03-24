Stunning 47-year-old model becomes a social media star for being the hottest GRANDMOTHER in the world

There's no doubt that Zaklina's 158,000 fans would do a double-take if they knew her real age

Gran you believe it?

SOCIAL media users just can’t get over how old this fashionista is.

Stunning Instagram star Zaklina is actually 47-years-old… and has TWO grandchildren.

CEN Over 158,000 people follow Kaklina on Instagram… but none of them could probably guess her age

The glamour nana, from Serbia, posts selfies online under her real fashionista online persona.

Her athletic figure and elegant style make her the envy of up-and-coming models, even though she is decades their senior.

Zaklina has become a style icon because of the outfits she puts together, with over 158,000 people keeping up with her daily outfits on Instagram.

CEN The internet sensation has two young grandchildren… who she dresses up in equally adorable outfits

CEN Zaklina has picked up her eye for fashion from travelling the world, and the Serbian is currently living in Italy

CEN She regularly poses by Italian monuments, as seen by this snap taken outside the Colosseum in Rome

Living in various different countries, including Switzerland, France and Poland, has given the internet sensation an eclectic fashion sense.

Currently, Zaklina is living in one of the biggest fashion hubs in Europe, Italy.

SOME SWIM WRONG This woman stuns the web after showing off her bikini... but can YOU spot what's wrong with it? 'you're the real monster here' Outrage at sick trolls who blasted Muslim woman for her 'indifference' to Westminster attack when she clearly looks horrified 'Intelligent, loyal & caring' Why Jade Goody would be so proud of her sons as fans mark 8th anniversary of her death DEAR DEIDRE I'm having great sex with a man who's 15 years older - but he insists on it being unprotected 'Who's the daddy?' 'Pregnant man' reveals he gave birth to his daughter because his wife couldn't conceive THE EMPEROR'S NEW CLOTHES The bizarre new celebrity trend for NAKED ‘outfits’ that leave nothing to the imagination

Zaklina posts a variety of outfits, flaunting her luxury accessories and designer watches and glasses.

Her adorable grandchildren have also featured on her Instagram page.

The proud model regularly shows-off the cute pair, who seem to have inherited her enviable fashion sense.

CEN She wants to encourage women to be more wild and embrace their youthfulness

CEN Zaklina hopes that posting the selfies on Instagram will encourage other grannies to follow suit

CEN As well as posting her daily outfits on Instagram, Zaklina runs her own successful fashion blog

The grandma-of-two is showing no signs of slowing down, as she has catapulted her career into the world of blogging.

Zaklina hopes that her newly fledged career will help encourage other grans and mums to do the same.

She revealed: “My main goal is to inspire women to wake up their wild side.”

CEN There’s no doubt that Zaklina’s athletic figure will conceal her real age for years to come

CEN People believe that her elegant but edgy sense of style also helps to make her look decades younger

It’s not the first time that social media users have been left gobsmacked by a woman’s real age.

This glowing and wrinkle-free 50-year-old often gets mistaken for her daughter’s sister.

And this incredibly toned bodybuilder is actually 80-YEARS-OLD.