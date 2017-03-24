When is the next bank holiday? Here are 2017’s long weekends and public holidays that are lined up for the UK

Whether you're planning a long weekend away or you're just craving an extra lie-in - here's what you need to know about 2017's bank holidays.

THERE’S nothing like a bank holiday and getting an extra day off work or school to boost the mood.

Whether you’re planning a long weekend away or just craving an extra lie-in – here’s what you need to know about 2017’s bank holidays.

Getty Images If a bank holiday falls on a weekend, it will normally be shifted to the following monday

What is a bank holiday?

A bank holiday is a public holiday in the UK, where most people are given an extra day off work.

It was Liberal MP John Lubbock who first tabled the Bank Holidays Act of 1871 and said its aim was to ease pressure on workers by giving them an extra four days off.

At that point, those days were Easter Monday, the first Monday in August, Whit Monday and Boxing Day.

Over the years more have been added, and the UK now has a total of eight bank holidays – including Christmas Day, May Day and New Year’s Day.

They were given the name bank holidays as banks are closed, which in turn means if they aren’t doing business, no-one else can.

When is the next bank holiday?

The next bank holiday you can look forward to is Friday April 14, marking Good Friday and the start of the Easter long weekend.

Public Holidays and Bank Holidays 2017/18 Friday April 14 2017 Monday April 17 2017 Monday May 1 2017 Monday May 29 2017 Monday August 28 2017 Monday December 25 2017 Tuesday December 26 2017 Monday January 1 2018

Bank or public holidays do not have to be given to employees as paid leave, an employer can decide whether to include bank holidays as part of a worker’s statutory leave.

The Government website has more details on what your worker’s rights are in regards to public holidays.

Bank holidays may also impact how benefits are paid, the gov.uk website explains how they may be affected.

Getty Images Easter will fall later in 2017, taking place in April rather than March

Easter 2017

Easter takes place between Good Friday on April 14 and Easter Monday on April 17, this is considerably later than 2016 when the Easter bank holiday fell in March.

The date of Easter is determined by the use of solar and lunar calendars – as a general rule, Easter falls on the first Sunday following the first full moon after 21 March.

The earliest Easter can fall is 22 March, which happened in 1761 and 1818, the latest Easter can fall is 25 April – the most common date is 19 April.

Getty Images A day of rest for some . . . Shopping centres are notoriously busy for their boxing day sales

May Bank Holidays in 2017

There are two bank holidays in May, the first falls on May 1 and the second on 29 May and the final summer bank holiday takes place on the last Monday in August, this being the 28th.

Christmas and New Year 2017

Next year’s Christmas bank holidays will fall on Monday 25th December and Tuesday 26th December.

The price of bank holidays

ALSO: When are school holiday and term dates for 2016/2017?