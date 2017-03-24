When is the next bank holiday? Here are 2017’s long weekends and public holidays that are lined up for the UK
- 24/03/2017 04:07:00
- 1
- 0
Whether you're planning a long weekend away or you're just craving an extra lie-in - here's what you need to know about 2017's bank holidays.
THERE’S nothing like a bank holiday and getting an extra day off work or school to boost the mood.
Whether you’re planning a long weekend away or just craving an extra lie-in – here’s what you need to know about 2017’s bank holidays.
What is a bank holiday?
A bank holiday is a public holiday in the UK, where most people are given an extra day off work.
It was Liberal MP John Lubbock who first tabled the Bank Holidays Act of 1871 and said its aim was to ease pressure on workers by giving them an extra four days off.
At that point, those days were Easter Monday, the first Monday in August, Whit Monday and Boxing Day.
Over the years more have been added, and the UK now has a total of eight bank holidays – including Christmas Day, May Day and New Year’s Day.
They were given the name bank holidays as banks are closed, which in turn means if they aren’t doing business, no-one else can.
When is the next bank holiday?
The next bank holiday you can look forward to is Friday April 14, marking Good Friday and the start of the Easter long weekend.
Public Holidays and Bank Holidays 2017/18
Friday April 14 2017
Monday April 17 2017
Monday May 1 2017
Monday May 29 2017
Monday August 28 2017
Monday December 25 2017
Tuesday December 26 2017
Monday January 1 2018
Bank or public holidays do not have to be given to employees as paid leave, an employer can decide whether to include bank holidays as part of a worker’s statutory leave.
The Government website has more details on what your worker’s rights are in regards to public holidays.
Bank holidays may also impact how benefits are paid, the gov.uk website explains how they may be affected.
Easter 2017
Easter takes place between Good Friday on April 14 and Easter Monday on April 17, this is considerably later than 2016 when the Easter bank holiday fell in March.
The date of Easter is determined by the use of solar and lunar calendars – as a general rule, Easter falls on the first Sunday following the first full moon after 21 March.
The earliest Easter can fall is 22 March, which happened in 1761 and 1818, the latest Easter can fall is 25 April – the most common date is 19 April.
May Bank Holidays in 2017
There are two bank holidays in May, the first falls on May 1 and the second on 29 May and the final summer bank holiday takes place on the last Monday in August, this being the 28th.
Christmas and New Year 2017
Next year’s Christmas bank holidays will fall on Monday 25th December and Tuesday 26th December.
ALSO: When are school holiday and term dates for 2016/2017?
SOME SWIM WRONGThis woman stuns the web after showing off her bikini... but can YOU spot what's wrong with it?
'you're the real monster here'Outrage at sick trolls who blasted Muslim woman for her 'indifference' to Westminster attack when she clearly looks horrified
'Intelligent, loyal & caring'Why Jade Goody would be so proud of her sons as fans mark 8th anniversary of her death
DEAR DEIDREI'm having great sex with a man who's 15 years older - but he insists on it being unprotected
'Who's the daddy?''Pregnant man' reveals he gave birth to his daughter because his wife couldn't conceive
THE EMPEROR'S NEW CLOTHESThe bizarre new celebrity trend for NAKED ‘outfits’ that leave nothing to the imagination
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: News
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles