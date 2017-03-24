Home | News | UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste goes TOPLESS as she soaks up the sun on holiday in mexico
UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste goes TOPLESS as she soaks up the sun on holiday in mexico



  24/03/2017
Celeste, 31, has been named 'Ring Girl of the Year' a record six times

SHE’S been stunning fans inside the Octagon since her debut in 2006.

And 11 years later, UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste is still dropping jaws.

UFC octagon girl Arianny Celeste went topless on the beach in Mexico

UFC octagon girl Arianny Celeste went topless on the beach in Mexico
The 31-year-old is on holiday in the Caribbean resort of Tulum

The 31-year-old is on holiday in the Caribbean resort of Tulum
Celeste’s real name is Penelope Lopez Marquez

Celeste’s real name is Penelope Lopez Marquez
Celeste has been named ‘Ring Girl of the Year’ a record six times

Celeste has been named ‘Ring Girl of the Year’ a record six times
Celeste posted images to her 2.8million Instagram followers

Celeste posted images to her 2.8million Instagram followers
The fitness model revealed she is staying at the eco-friendly Azulik hotel

The fitness model revealed she is staying at the eco-friendly Azulik hotel
Celeste poses in a beach hut

Celeste poses in a beach hut

The 31-year-old fitness model – real name Penelope Lopez Marquez – has been snapped enjoying her holiday in Mexican resort Tulum.

She frolicked with friends in the sea before falling asleep on a sun lounger.

The topless star chats with a friend on the beach

The topless star chats with a friend on the beach
Celeste chats with pals

Celeste chats with pals
The UFC star previously presented TV show Overhaulin’

The UFC star previously presented TV show Overhaulin’

One of her friends had also gone topless earlier in the day

One of her friends had also gone topless earlier in the day
The pair emerge from the sea

The pair emerge from the sea

And while Celeste looked cool as she went for a dip in the Caribbean, she will have left her fans hot and sweaty as she dumped her bikini for a TOPLESS swim.

With nothing on top, her bottoms were barely there either as she sported a small blue and pink thong.

Pictures on her Instagram account, which boasts 2.8million followers, show that Celeste is at the adults-only, eco-friendly Azulik Hotel – where prices start at £350 a night and rise to nearly £2,000.

Celeste heads back to her sun lounger

Celeste heads back to her sun lounger
The model also has a degree in fitness management and nutrition

The model also has a degree in fitness management and nutrition
Celeste takes a well earned rest

Celeste takes a well earned rest
She falls asleep on the sun lounger

She falls asleep on the sun lounger
In the UFC where she has been named ‘Ring Girl of the Year’ a record six times

In the UFC where she has been named ‘Ring Girl of the Year’ a record six times

The Las Vegas native, who started modelling at just four months old, has appeared in Playboy and Maxim magazines.

She previously presented the reality TV car restoration show Overhaulin’, before it was cancelled in 2015.

Celeste has been named ‘Ring Girl of the Year’ at the world MMA awards a record six times.

She also has a degree in fitness management and nutrition.

Ten things you didn't know about UFC's infamous Irish superstar Conor 'The Notorious' McGregor

