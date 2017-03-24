UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste goes TOPLESS as she soaks up the sun on holiday in mexico
Celeste, 31, has been named 'Ring Girl of the Year' a record six times
SHE’S been stunning fans inside the Octagon since her debut in 2006.
And 11 years later, UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste is still dropping jaws.
The 31-year-old fitness model – real name Penelope Lopez Marquez – has been snapped enjoying her holiday in Mexican resort Tulum.
She frolicked with friends in the sea before falling asleep on a sun lounger.
And while Celeste looked cool as she went for a dip in the Caribbean, she will have left her fans hot and sweaty as she dumped her bikini for a TOPLESS swim.
With nothing on top, her bottoms were barely there either as she sported a small blue and pink thong.
Pictures on her Instagram account, which boasts 2.8million followers, show that Celeste is at the adults-only, eco-friendly Azulik Hotel – where prices start at £350 a night and rise to nearly £2,000.
The Las Vegas native, who started modelling at just four months old, has appeared in Playboy and Maxim magazines.
She previously presented the reality TV car restoration show Overhaulin’, before it was cancelled in 2015.
Celeste has been named ‘Ring Girl of the Year’ at the world MMA awards a record six times.
She also has a degree in fitness management and nutrition.
