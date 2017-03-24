UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste goes TOPLESS as she soaks up the sun on holiday in mexico

Celeste, 31, has been named 'Ring Girl of the Year' a record six times

SHE’S been stunning fans inside the Octagon since her debut in 2006.

And 11 years later, UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste is still dropping jaws.

Xposure UFC octagon girl Arianny Celeste went topless on the beach in Mexico

Xposure The 31-year-old is on holiday in the Caribbean resort of Tulum

Xposure Celeste’s real name is Penelope Lopez Marquez

Xposure Celeste has been named ‘Ring Girl of the Year’ a record six times

Arianny Celeste/Instagram Celeste posted images to her 2.8million Instagram followers

Arianny Celeste/Instagram The fitness model revealed she is staying at the eco-friendly Azulik hotel

Arianny Celeste/Instagram Celeste poses in a beach hut

The 31-year-old fitness model – real name Penelope Lopez Marquez – has been snapped enjoying her holiday in Mexican resort Tulum.

She frolicked with friends in the sea before falling asleep on a sun lounger.

Xposure The topless star chats with a friend on the beach

Xposure Celeste chats with pals

Xposure The UFC star previously presented TV show Overhaulin’

Xposure

Xposure One of her friends had also gone topless earlier in the day

Xposure The pair emerge from the sea

And while Celeste looked cool as she went for a dip in the Caribbean, she will have left her fans hot and sweaty as she dumped her bikini for a TOPLESS swim.

With nothing on top, her bottoms were barely there either as she sported a small blue and pink thong.

Pictures on her Instagram account, which boasts 2.8million followers, show that Celeste is at the adults-only, eco-friendly Azulik Hotel – where prices start at £350 a night and rise to nearly £2,000.

Xposure Celeste heads back to her sun lounger

Xposure The model also has a degree in fitness management and nutrition

Xposure Celeste takes a well earned rest

Xposure She falls asleep on the sun lounger

Getty Images In the UFC where she has been named ‘Ring Girl of the Year’ a record six times

The Las Vegas native, who started modelling at just four months old, has appeared in Playboy and Maxim magazines.

She previously presented the reality TV car restoration show Overhaulin’, before it was cancelled in 2015.

Celeste has been named ‘Ring Girl of the Year’ at the world MMA awards a record six times.

She also has a degree in fitness management and nutrition.

