London attack lone wolf terrorist Khalid Masood ‘was on WhatsApp’ just TWO minutes before unleashing Westminster terror

WHO WAS HE MESSAGING?

The British-born terrorist was on Whatsapp at 2.37pm - minutes before the attack on Westminster bridge

KHALID Masood was reportedly on WhatsApp just two minutes before unleashing the horrific attack that has claimed the lives of four people and injured dozens more.

The British-born terrorist was claimed to be on the messaging app at 2.37pm on Wednesday – minutes before mowing his car through crowds on Westminster Bridge and stabbing PC Keith Palmer.

The Daily Mail reported that the 52-year-old’s account had been active, showing a screen shot of his account apparently last checked on Wednesday afternoon.

Police yesterday insisted that the attacker had been a “lone wolf”, with authorities yesterday admitting they had previously investigated him.

Killer Khalid Masood grew up as an English teacher called Adrian who turned to Islam after a life of violent crime.

His rap sheet included stabbing a man in the face in a 2003 row, plus assaults, criminal damage and public order offences.

Yesterday his former next-door neighbours told how his face “turned to pure evil when he spoke about religion”.

Poles Anna Goras, 32 and Seb Bednarczyk, 38, said hulking Masood gave their two kids lifts back from school.

They also chatted over the fence in Winson Green, Birmingham, where Masood lived until last June.

But describing his “split personality”, Anna revealed: “His face would change in a moment and his eyes would go hard and look evil.

“He often went off about how British people didn’t bring up their kids right and sent them to poor standard schools.

“I am a Catholic and he had a go at me saying the school I sent my children to was rubbish and not as good as Muslim schools.”

Masood was born Adrian Russell Elms – changing his surname to that of his stepdad’s.

He grew up in Erith on the Kent- London border.

In his CV sent out just weeks ago and unearthed by The Sun, he describes himself as “British”, “friendly and approachable” and a good listener.

The document claims he had a economics degree.

Police swooped on areas around Hagley Road in Birmingham in raids

SWNS:South West News Service

Police swooped on areas around Hagley Road in Birmingham in raids

Masood also used his stepdad’s surname Ajao alongside Russell at the start of his career.

The Hyundai vehicle used by the attacker was rented from car hire firm Enterprise, reportedly its Solihill branch.

In a statement, the company said: “We can confirm that the car used in the tragic attack in London yesterday afternoon was one of ours.

“An employee identified the vehicle after seeing the licence plate in an image online. We ran another check to verify, and immediately contacted the authorities.

“We are co-operating fully with the authorities and will provide any assistance that we can to the investigation. “Our thoughts are very much with the victims of this terrible tragedy.”

