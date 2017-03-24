Masood on WhatsApp TWO minutes before Westminster attack

By Alex Matthews For Mailonline

'Lone wolf' terror attacker Khalid Masood was on WhatsApp two minutes before unleashing carnage in London, MailOnline can exclusively reveal.

Questions are now being raised over whether the jihadist was working with a network when he brutally murdered three innocent people and injured at least 29 during the horrific attack on Westminster on Wednesday.

Masood, 52, mowed into pedestrians while driving a Hyundai 4x4 along Westminster Bridge before attacking Pc Keith Palmer, fatally stabbing him in the head, arm and side of his ribs.

Masood, 52, born Adrian Elms in Dartford, Kent, was on Whatsapp at 2.37pm approximately two minutes before ploughing into people on Westminster Bridge and four minutes before he was shot dead by armed officers outside the Palaces of Westminster

Pictured: Khalid Masood was on Whatsapp just two minutes before he ploughed into innocent people on Westminster Bridge

The man police believe to be responsible for the terrorist attack in Westminster has been identified as Khalid Masood, 52. It also emerged yesterday the attacker was known to MI5 after an investigation many years ago, but was considered 'peripheral'

Masood had never been convicted of terror offences, although Theresa May revealed yesterday that he had been on MI5's radar a number of years ago.

Police insist there was no intelligence suggesting he was about to unleash a terror attack.

The policeman who shot the attacker on the parliamentary estate is believed to have been a close protection officer for Defence Secretary Michael Fallon rather than a member of the gate team.

Masood was a married father-of-three, former English teacher and a religious convert who was into bodybuilding, according to Sky News.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said yesterday: 'Masood was also known by a number of aliases. He was not the subject of any current investigations and there was no prior intelligence about his intent to mount a terrorist attack.

'However, he was known to police and has a range of previous convictions for assaults, including GBH, possession of offensive weapons and public order offences.

'His first conviction was in November 1983 for criminal damage and his last conviction was in December 2003 for possession of a knife. He has not been convicted for any terrorism offences.'

Masood stabbed PC Keith Palmer to death with two knives outside parliament after killing mother-of-two Aysha Frade and US tourist Kurt Cochran as he ploughed along a crowded pavement on Westminster Bridge.

A 75-year-old man who was injured in the attack died last night after his life support was switched off.

ISIS claimed responsibility for its first attack on British soil and said the crazed knifeman was its 'soldier'.

Elsewhere yesterday, hundreds of police swooped in dramatic raids across the nation making eight arrests.

Theresa May revealed MI5 knew of the attacker but considered him a 'peripheral' figure who was 'not part of the current intelligence picture'

Last night police were searching a flat close to the Olympic village, in East London, where a woman named locally as Rohey Hydara lived.

She had lived with Masood in at least two separate addresses but it was unclear what their relationship was.

Giving details of the attacker's background in Parliament yesterday, Prime Minister Theresa May said: 'The man was British-born and - some years ago - he was once investigated in relation to concerns about violent extremism. He was a peripheral figure.

'The case is historic - he was not part of the current intelligence picture. There was no prior intelligence of his intent - or of the plot. Intensive investigations continue.'