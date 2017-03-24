Home | News | Mexican doctors sacked for posing with a severed foot
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  24/03/2017
  • Interns posed with amputated foot after operation in Monterrey, north Mexico
  • One, named as Carolina Dominguez Garcia, posted image of foot on Twitter
  • The 24-year-old also wrote: 'My first leg dad. Sorry if these images upset you'
  • Reports claim she also posted a picture of herself holding part of a stomach

By Gerard Couzens for MailOnline

Published: 04:30 EDT, 24 March 2017 | Updated: 04:42 EDT, 24 March 2017

Two trainee doctors have been sacked and face a court probe after posing for this smiling selfie with an amputated foot.

One of the interns, named locally as Carolina Dominguez Garcia, 24, posted the photo on Twitter with the message: 'My first leg dad. Sorry if these images upset you.'

Social security chiefs in Monterrey, northern Mexico, reacted by asking them to leave the clinic where they were based and announcing they would lodge a formal complaint with the courts.

Mikel Arriola, Director of the Mexican Social Security Institute, who announced the pair had been dismissed, said: 'Because of two interns who posted an inappropriate photo on social media, we're not going to stop recognising that the 12,000 trainees with the Institute are a great source of pride.'

Local reports said that as well as the amputated foot, Carolina also posted a photo showing her with what appeared to be a piece of someone's stomach.

It was not clear today who the body parts belonged to, and if their families would also be taking legal action of their own.

The Twitter account the pictures were posted on has now been removed.

University researcher Luis Antonio Lucio Lopez said the case showed adults had failed to teach youngsters how to use new technologies responsibly.

The two women at the centre of the storm worked out of Clinica 25 in Monterrey.

One social media user said: 'This incident shows you have to pay a price for stupidity.'

Another added: 'I think a warning would have been enough and not this public humiliation.' 

 

