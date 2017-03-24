EPHRAIM HARDCASTLE: Clinton eulogises Martin McGuinness

By Ephraim Hardcastle for the Daily Mail

Published: 20:19 EDT, 23 March 2017 | Updated: 04:47 EDT, 24 March 2017

Bill Clinton after speaking during the funeral of Martin McGuinness

With Bill Clinton eulogising Martin McGuinness yesterday, Margaret Thatcher’s biographer Charles Moore reminds us of the reality of the IRA killer.

In a chilling encounter on BBC One’s Question Time in 2001, Moore noted that fellow-panellist McGuinness had been ‘influential’ in a number of incidents in which dead bodies were found by the roadside.

Moore says in The Spectator: ‘A screeching McGuinness looked absolutely murderous.

As the lights went down, [he] whispered to David Dimbleby, “That was libellous.”’ Moore insisted the BBC retain the exchange.

He adds: ‘Viewers could see the charmer’s mask slip.’

Wednesday's ITV News returned to the 10pm slot for one night only during the current run of the dire Nightly Show because of the Westminster attacks. Bosses made clear it was not to be referred to as News at Ten, presumably for fear of rocking the boat with the ITV network bean counters, touchy over the replacement Nightly Show’s disastrous ratings.

The bulletin with Julie Etchingham, watched by 2.3million, gathered more than twice the viewers of the ghastly stand-in currently fronted by Dermot O’Leary.

Silent Witness actress Emilia Fox, 42, pictured, divorced from Richard Harris’s son Jared and estranged from Jeremy Gilley, father of her daughter Rose, was asked by Waitrose Weekend magazine if she still believed in happily-ever-after endings.

Emilia Fox, told Waitrose Magazine that she believes you 'create your own happiness' with whoever it may be with

‘I have learned that you create your own happiness. Whatever that might be, and whoever it might be with.’

Surely not with her recent beau, the self-obsessed cook Marco Pierre White?

With her brother Warren Beatty, 79, lying low since his much-publicised humiliation at last month’s Oscars, Shirley MacLaine takes exception to being reminded about his misfortune. Asked by the LA Times what she thought of Beatty and former co-star Faye Dunaway being handed the wrong envelope before presenting the best actor gong, Shirley, 82, snaps: ‘Please don’t ask me. I don’t want to answer. I don’t want to even think about it.’

Peers have won permission to scrap Parliament’s use of vellum parchment, on which our laws have been written for 500 years. They claim this will save the public £80,000 a year – by coincidence, roughly the same amount one peer could pocket if they clocked into the House of Lords five days a week for 12 months and accepted their £300 daily allowance.

Former New Labour luvvie Mick Hucknall, 56, congratulates Alastair Campbell, 59, on his appointment as editor-at-large of the anti-Brexit New European newspaper, adding on Twitter: ‘I may even buy you a glass of wine ce soir.’ Isn’t this remark a little insensitive? Campbell has documented his problems with alcohol in the past. He says he quit drinking in 1986.