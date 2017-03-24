London Attack: Leslie Rhodes named 4th victim

By Mark Duell for MailOnline

Published: 04:08 EDT, 24 March 2017 | Updated: 04:49 EDT, 24 March 2017

The fourth victim of the Westminster terror attack was today revealed as a 75-year-old Londoner, after his life support machine was turned off last night.

Leslie Rhodes, of Streatham, South London, was identified as police revealed 50 people were injured in the attack and two people remain in a critical condition.

One of these two people has life threatening injuries, while two officers who were injured in Wednesday's outrage also remain in hospital with significant injuries.

At least five people were killed in the terrorist attack on Westminster on Wednesday (above)

The attacker drove at pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before crashing his hire car and stabbing to death a police officer at the gates to the Houses of Parliament

Scotland Yard's top anti-terror officer Mark Rowley said two more 'significant arrests' were made in connection with the attack in the West Midlands and North West.

Last night, a force spokesman said the 75-year-old man was receiving medical treatment in hospital after the attack but his life support had now been withdrawn.

Police informed Mr Rhodes's next of kin of his death last night after receiving support from specially trained family liaison officers.

Masood drove at pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before crashing his hire car and stabbing to death PC Keith Palmer at the gates to the Houses of Parliament.

Both dead: PC Keith Palmer (left) was stabbed to death at the gates to the House of Parliament, while Aysha Frade (right) worked in administration at sixth-form school DLD College London

Kurt Cochran and his wife Melissa, celebrating their 25th anniversary, were visiting her parents, who Mormon missionaries in London. Mrs Cochran was badly injured

His victims on the bridge included a US tourist from Utah who was celebrating his wedding anniversary and a 'highly regarded and loved' member of college staff.

Aysha Frade, who worked in administration at independent sixth-form school DLD College London, is understood to have been 43 and married with two daughters.

Up to 50 other people were also injured, including Britons, French, Romanians, South Koreans, Greeks, Germans, Polish, Irish, Chinese, Italians and Americans.

Detectives are exploring the past of the middle-aged murderer of many aliases who wrought carnage as arrests connected to the attack were made across Britain.

The force's top anti-terror officer Mark Rowley (pictured today) said two more 'significant arrests' were made in connection with the attack in the West Midlands and North West

Khalid Masood, a 52-year-old with a string of convictions stretching back decades, was unmasked by police as the home-grown terrorist responsible for the attack.

Mr Rowley said the new suspects were held overnight as he confirmed outside New Scotland Yard this morning that the killer's birth name was Adrian Russell Ajao.

The officer appealed to the public for details about the killer, who was also known as Adrian Elms but was using the name Khalid Masood at the time of the attack.

Mr Rowley said: 'We remain keen to hear from anyone who knew Khalid Masood well, understands who his associates were and can provide us with information about places he has recently visited.

'There might be people out there who did have concerns about Masood but did not feel comfortable for whatever reason in passing those concerns to us.'