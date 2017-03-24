Home | News | Two young schoolgirls were almost abducted just miles from each other in south west London

A YOUNG girl was dragged towards a park in an attempted abduction – as another schoolgirl was nearly kidnapped nearby.

The 13-year-old was approached by a man in Lambeth Road on Wednesday and taken by the hand towards a park.

It came after an 11-year-old girl was approached by the suspect in nearby Streatham Hill the day before.

She was waiting for a bus when the suspect approached her before 8am on Tuesday near the Crown and Sceptre pub.

Thankfully she declined to follow the man and instead boarded the bus.

The 13-year-old was approached by the man near Archbishop Park around 8am on Wednesday.

The suspect took her by the hand and began to drag her towards the park when a dog walker raised the alarm and the girl fled.

