Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus finally confirm their romance as they are spotted kissing and holding hands in New York City
- 24/03/2017 03:40:00
The outing comes eight months after the Troy actress ended her relationship with Joshua Jackson
DIANE Kruger and Norman Reedus have finally let the world know they’re a couple after publicly smooching following a night out in New York.
The stars couldn’t have looked happier as they walked holding hands after leaving Soho bar The Ship at 2am on Tuesday.
Laughing and smiling broadly together, the pair made a brief stop on a street corner to share a passionate kiss, with Diane then nestling into Norman’s neck.
In a playful mood, Norman spun Diane around as they danced in the street in front of a bemused passer-by.
Diane cut a cool figure in a black jacket and turned up blue boyfriend jeans which she teamed with black, heeled ankle boots.
Norman rocked his trademark grungy style, wearing a black zip-up hoodie and baggy jeans with skater shoes.
According to the Daily Mail, an onlooker said the couple “exited the bar happy, smiling and holding hands [and were] speaking to random people on the street.
“They looked like they had a great time!”
Last July, Diane and her ex Joshua Jackson called it quits after 10 years together.
Diane started dating Josh after she split from her husband of five years, French director Guillaume Canet.
Somewhat awkwardly, Diane, Joshua and Norman all filmed drama Sky together in 2015.
The film sees Diane flee from her abusive husband and fall in love with Reedus' character, Diego.
