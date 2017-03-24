Best Mother’s Day 2017 flowers – the cheapest deals, where to buy them and your rights if they arrive late or damaged

Lidl and Aldi are selling Mother's Day flowers from just £3

IF you want to spoil your mum with a bouquet of flowers this Mother’s Day, you can pick up a bunch from just £3.

All of the big UK supermarkets are selling bouquets in the run up to Mothering Sunday on Sunday, as well as major department stores and online retailers.

Here, we round up the best deals, and explain your rights should anything go wrong…

What flowers are on offer for Mother’s Day 2017?

Of course, the cheapest flowers won’t be the best. The most vibrant and beautiful bouquets will usually cost upwards of £15, but if you’re on a tight budget there are plenty of options for less.

Remember that you can make extra savings by buying a bouquet through a cashback site, which allows you to purchase flowers online (at a department store or UK supermarket) and get a percentage of the cost back.

Also bear in mind that flowers will be cut price on the actual day of Mother’s Day, as supermarkets try to flog surplus stock, so you could get a bunch for next-to-nothing if you wait.

What are my rights if the flowers arrive late or damaged

Under the Consumer Rights Act, if you order flowers – just as with any other goods – and they are damaged; crushed, wilting or with browning petals, you should be entitled to a full refund, including the cost of delivery.

The rules state that items ordered must be “of satisfactory quality, fit for purpose, and as described” when delivered.

If you ordered a damaged bouquet, take a picture of the flowers to prove to the retailer that they were in bad condition when you received them.

The person who bought the flowers must be the one to complain, otherwise the retailer may say they can’t access the order information and won’t resolve the problem.

According to consumer group Which?, the rules also apply to flowers that don’t arrive at all.

Shops are responsible for the couriers they employ, so complain to the retailer rather than the delivery firm if there’s an issue.

While normally a retailer has a maximum of 30 days to deliver your goods, if you paid for the flowers to be delivered by a certain date or time, for example next-day delivery on Mother's Day, this is an agreed part of your contract with the shop and if the flowers arrive late this is a breach of contract. You can therefore get a full refund.

Where can I find the cheapest supermarket Mother's Day flowers?

Lidl is selling bouquets from £3

Aldi is selling bouquets from £3

Asda is selling bouquets from £5

Morrisons is selling bouquets from £5

Tesco is selling bouquets from £12 (order before 5pm for free next-day delivery)

Waitrose is selling bouquets from £22 (order before 6pm for next day delivery)

M&S is selling bouquets from £22 + free box of chocolates worth £5 (order before 6pm for free next-day delivery)

Where can I find the cheapest online Mother's Day flowers?

Alternative places to buy Mother's Day flowers THERE are ways you may be able to avoid flower fiascos altogether, as some firms offer alternative delivery options to a courier. Local flourist: If you live near a local florist, then picking up a bunch from there should mean your bouquet doesn’t get damaged. While local florists can be more expensive, one-day-old bouquets (which still look lovely and fresh) are often discounted Flowers by bike: If you live in London, flower firm Petalon offers a unique bouquet delivery service. A team of buyers at the company visit the flower market each day and wrap up the bouquets for same-day delivery – by bike. Letterbox flowers: Bloom and Wild sends flowers by post, and while this might not sound like a secure form of delivery, the flowers are packed with protective netting to keep them in perfect condition on their journey. The flowers are also sent in bud to ensure they last longer, and are sent by free next-day flower delivery via Royal Mail.

