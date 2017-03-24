Granit Xhaka claims Arsenal are as good as Bayern Munich – just two weeks after they were thumped 10-2 by German club

Gunners midfielder Xhaka insists his team is every bit as good as Bundesliga giants despite Champions League thrashing

ARSENE WENGER is facing a new Arsenal dilemma after a sudden outbreak of Emirates delusion.

Midfielder Granit Xhaka has become the latest victim of the disturbing virus which already has the manager in its grip.

EPA Granit Xhaka claims Arsenal are as good as Bayern Munich even though they twice lost 5-1 to the German side

Now Xhaka is facing a spell in quarantine after insisting that the Gunners are on a par with Bayern Munich.

The £35million Swiss international makes his amazing claim despite Arsenal’s humiliating 10-2 aggregate Champions League defeat by the German champs.

Getty Images Granit Xhaka insists his Gunners side are at the same level to Franck Ribery and Bayern

And he goes on to claim that it is only a matter of time before Arsenal win the Premier League even though they currently trail leaders Chelsea by 19 points.

“The results against Bayern Munich were very bad but we are not that far off them and in my view they are on the same level as Arsenal,” Xhaka said.

“I know that is a brave statement to make, but that’s how I feel.

Richard Pelham Arsenal players were dejected as they crashed to a 10-2 aggregate defeat against Bayern Munich

“The defeats particularly annoy me because I have good memories of my previous games against Bayern.

“We were able to beat them three times with Borussia Moenchangladbach. And I don’t think Gladbach are on the same level as Arsenal.

“Arsenal is an outstanding club in an amazing city. The only thing that has been missing is a League title. But I believe that will change soon.”

