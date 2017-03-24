Police hunting for a 13-year-old boy who vanished after going to meet pal in Essex on Saturday
- 24/03/2017 03:45:00
- 1
- 0
POLICE are urgently hunting a 13-year-old boy who vanished on Saturday after going to meet a pal.
Patrick Casey disappeared after leaving his home in Frinton-on-Sea, Essex.
He had been going to meet a friend in Clacton on Saturday and hasn’t been seen since.
The 13-year-old has been described as 5ft 2ins and of a slim build.
He was wearing a blue Nike baseball cap, a grey top and grey bottoms, and was carrying an Adidas bag.
Essex Police said: “We are appealing for help in finding Patrick Casey, 13, who is missing from the Frinton-on-Sea area.
“Anyone who knows where he is or has seen him can contact Inspector Hayley Rook at Clacton police station on 101.”
MORE FOLLOWS LATER
For the latest news on this story keep checking back at Sun Online, where we will bring you live updates as soon as they happen, before anyone else.
Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thesun, and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSun, where we will bring you this story and all the rest of the top news and exclusives of the day.
Thesun.co.uk is your go to destination for the best celebrity news, football news, real-life stories, jaw-dropping pictures and must-see video
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: News
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles