Police hunting for a 13-year-old boy who vanished after going to meet pal in Essex on Saturday

POLICE are urgently hunting a 13-year-old boy who vanished on Saturday after going to meet a pal.

Patrick Casey disappeared after leaving his home in Frinton-on-Sea, Essex.

SWNS:South West News Service Police are searching for Patrick Casey, who vanished on Saturday

He had been going to meet a friend in Clacton on Saturday and hasn’t been seen since.

The 13-year-old has been described as 5ft 2ins and of a slim build.

He was wearing a blue Nike baseball cap, a grey top and grey bottoms, and was carrying an Adidas bag.

Essex Police said: “We are appealing for help in finding Patrick Casey, 13, who is missing from the Frinton-on-Sea area.

“Anyone who knows where he is or has seen him can contact Inspector Hayley Rook at Clacton police station on 101.”

