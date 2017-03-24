Home | News | Raging woman attacks McDonald’s staff member shaking him violently while screaming in his face

THIS is the shocking moment a female McDonald’s customer flies into a rage and attacks a member of staff.

The woman grabs the worker by the collar and yanks him violently while unleashing a torrent of foul language.

Twitter / @WakaFlocka Female customer was filmed attacking male McDonald’s staff member

Twitter / @WakaFlocka The attacker grabs her victim by his collar during ugly brawl

Twitter / @WakaFlocka The victim tries to escape the clutches of the woman but she proves too powerful

The stunned victim is dragged around the fast food restaurant by his burly attacker who has her hands around his throat.

The clip, shared on Snapchat, also shows a female member of staff approach the pair in a bid to end the assault.

It is not clear where or when the footage was taken but it is thought to have been filmed in a UK branch.

The clip, with the caption Maddd, has been shared widely on Twitter, leading users to speculate on the cause of the bust-up.

One joker wrote: “When you only count 19 nuggets in your 20 nugget meal”.

The brawl comes after we recently revealed shocking CCTV footage that captures the moment an enraged McDonald’s customer attempts to climb through a drive-thru window while battling staff.

We also unearthed extraordinary footage that appears to show a McDonald’s worker beating up a customer.

It was apparently sparked by the staff member being “disrespected”.

Twitter / @WakaFlocka The victim is dragged around the restaurant by the woman who screams at him

Twitter / @WakaFlocka The brief clip which first appeared on Snapchat features the caption MAddd

Twitter / @WakaFlocka The stunned victim is subjected to a volley of foul language from his attacker

