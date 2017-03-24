Raging woman attacks McDonald’s staff member shaking him violently while screaming in his face
- 24/03/2017 03:49:00
- 1
- 0
THIS is the shocking moment a female McDonald’s customer flies into a rage and attacks a member of staff.
The woman grabs the worker by the collar and yanks him violently while unleashing a torrent of foul language.
The stunned victim is dragged around the fast food restaurant by his burly attacker who has her hands around his throat.
The clip, shared on Snapchat, also shows a female member of staff approach the pair in a bid to end the assault.
It is not clear where or when the footage was taken but it is thought to have been filmed in a UK branch.
The clip, with the caption Maddd, has been shared widely on Twitter, leading users to speculate on the cause of the bust-up.
One joker wrote: “When you only count 19 nuggets in your 20 nugget meal”.
The brawl comes after we recently revealed shocking CCTV footage that captures the moment an enraged McDonald’s customer attempts to climb through a drive-thru window while battling staff.
We also unearthed extraordinary footage that appears to show a McDonald’s worker beating up a customer.
It was apparently sparked by the staff member being “disrespected”.
