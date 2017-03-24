Home | News | Terrifying moment door BLOWS OPEN during take-off on Argentine football team plane as players scream ‘stop, stop!’

DRAMATIC footage shows footballers screaming in terror after the door of their plane burst open during take-off in South America – just months after the Colombia plane crash wiped out almost an entire team.

The squad of Racing de Avellaneda – known as Racing – were flying home from their defeat against fellow Argentine side Club Atlético Belgrano when it happened.

Footage shows the door in the middle of the plane blowing wide open

Players rush to hold the door shut during take-off on Sunday

Players can be seen desperately trying to hold the door shut after it blows open during take-off

Players on the small plane battle to keep the emergency door shut

Phone footage filmed inside the small propeller plane shows it gathering speed along the runway, before one of the doors blows open – with players heard shouting “stop! stop!”

The cameraman turns to see what the commotion is, and sees teammates desperately trying to hold the door shut and attract the pilot’s attention.

The clip, which was shared on Buenos Aires Vivo , cuts out abruptly amid the chaos.

Luckily, disaster was averted and the captain quickly abandoned take-off.

The emergency door was fixed and the team made it safely home to Buenos Aires on the second attempt.

Panicked teammates try to get the attention of the pilot as the plane hurtles down the runway

The door is held shut by players during the terrifying drama on board

The shocking footage comes just months after almost an entire football team were wiped out when their plane crashed while trying to land at Medellin international airport in Colombia.

Brazilian side Chapecoense were involved in the tragedy as the charter flight crashed on the eve of the Copa Sudamerica in November last year.

In January, the team returned to the pitch for the first time after the disaster, which killed most of the team and staff.

The crash killed 72 people including 19 players, and there were just six survivors, including defender Neto, to whom docs had to break the devastating news in hospital.

