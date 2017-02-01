Desperate Mum Releases Picture Of Her Sobbing Daughter, 15, To Show Cost Of Classroom Chaos Caused By School Strike

Charlotte Gunn took a picture of her heartbroken daughter Katie-Ann Boyle after arriving to collect her from school

A FRUSTRATED mum has shared this emotional image of her daughter in tears to showcase the impact that ongoing school strikes are having on their lives.

Charlotte Gunn arrived to pick up her 15-year-old daughter Katie-Ann Boyle, who has special needs, only to find her in tears.

Charlotte Gunn

Katie-Ann Boyle, 15, pictured by her mum after she arrived to collect her from school

A row over council spending cuts that would hit teaching assistants, caretakers, lunchtime supervisors and administration staff has engulfed her school, and Katie’s mum says her daughter cannot handle the disruption.

As a result of the dispute, a series of strikes have taken place. Some of the strikes have been for half-days or lunchtimes but on Tuesday they staged a full day of action, which will be repeated today, leading to classrooms being closed.

In a Facebook post, the mum said that teaching assistants are the “backbone” of special-needs education.

However the council claims it will cost £4million to meet the union’s demands and says it does not have that sort of cash.

Unison has refused an alternative £1.1million offer.

GREENER 999 CARS Met Police to introduce electric cars to tackle air pollution by end of this year TIME WASTERS Carer who sparked police probe when she pretended she and pal had been abducted and locked in pub avoids jail HAVE YOU LOST A BIG BAG OF CANNABIS? Cops issue tongue-in-cheek Twitter post to find owner of drug stash WHEN DOGS GO BAD Dramatic moment woman breaks her leg when police dog knocks her onto train tracks TERROR RAID German police arrest ‘Tunisian ISIS recruiter’ and probe 16 others over ‘planned terror attack’

Mrs Gunn says it is the parents of those with special needs who are now paying the real price.

Parents even protested outside the council’s headquarters last week, demanding they find a solution to end the strikes.

The mum shows on social media how her daughter, who attends St Andrew’s School in Derby, reacted when she was told she’d have to stay at home as a result of the ongoing strike action.

Her mother wrote: “Collecting my daughter from school to be confronted with her in this state because she can’t handle the disruption to her routine.

Charlotte Gunn

Mrs Gunn says it is the parents of those with special needs who pay the real price in these disputes

“Our special-needs children rely on their teaching assistants – they are the backbone of special needs schooling.

“Without them many needs of our children can’t be met.

“According to the council the strikes are having little or no effect.

“Try telling that to my child I’ve had to comfort the entire way home because she can’t understand what is happening.

Charlotte Gunn

Mrs Gunn said: ‘The strikes have taken a toll on my daughter’

“I guess the strikes just don’t affect the schools that matter.

“But my daughter’s education counts, too, maybe not to Ranjait Banwait [council leader] but to her and us it’s her future.”

Her post has had a huge local reaction, with many offering their support.

Mrs Gunn, 33, who lives in Chaddesden, Derby, with her husband Rob and four children, added: “The strikes have taken a toll on my daughter.

Charlotte Gunn

Katie-Ann Boyle, seen here with her mother and family, has become deeply upset at the school disruption

“We don’t have anything against the teaching assistants because without them she wouldn’t be half the little girl that she is today.

“The children are being denied the education because of the council cuts.”

The mum said that she shared the photo of her daughter to give her a voice in the dispute.

She added: “Because of her special needs she cannot cope with having no routine.

“All I can do is support the teaching assistants as much as possible by sharing the stories.”

We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for The Sun Online news team? Email us at tips@the-sun.co.uk or call 0207 782 4368