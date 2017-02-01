Home | News | Sir Alex Ferguson leads mourners at funeral of former England manager Graham Taylor in Watford

Thousands of mourners have paid their respects at the funeral of former England manager Graham Taylor.

Supporters lined the streets of Watford on Wednesday ahead of the ceremony at St Mary's church.

Taylor died on January 12 at the age of 72.

Up to 5,000 supporters are expected to gather in Watford, home of the club where Taylor enjoyed the greatest times of his career.

Family, friends and former teammates will attend the church service, which will be followed by a private family committal.

People gather outside St Mary's Church

(Photo: PA)

Football fans wait for the funeral

(Photo: REUTERS)

Taylor was adored by the people of Watford

(Photo: REUTERS)

Sir Alex Ferguson and son Darren

(Photo: Getty Images)

Sir Alex Ferguson was among those in attendance at St Mary's church, having enjoyed many battles against Taylor during his managerial career.

He was joined by ex-Hornets players John Barnes, Luther Blissett and Tim Sherwood.

Former Watford managers Sean Dyche and Malky Mackat were also present.

A reception will be held at Vicarage Road later today.

Tim Sherwood

(Photo: REUTERS)

Burnley manager Sean Dyche

(Photo: PA)

Former Watford players John Barnes and Luther Blissett

(Photo: REUTERS)

Taylor took the Hornets from the old Fourth Division to the top flight and the FA Cup final in 1984.

He also had spells with Aston Villa, Lincoln and Wolves and managed England between 1990 and 1993.

Watford saw off Arsenal 2-1 on Tueday night and skipper Troy Deeney dedicated the success to Taylor.

A Watford fan outside St Mary's Church

(Photo: PA)

Former Watford boss Malky Mackay

(Photo: AFP/Getty Images)

John Motson arrives

(Photo: PA)

Barry Fry arrives

(Photo: PA)

Boss Walter Mazzarri added: "It's very important for me. I want to dedicate this victory to Graham Taylor.

"I wanted to do it before but it came today in a very important match. Tomorrow is his funeral so it's a great day to win."

