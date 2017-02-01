Home | News | Sir Alex Ferguson leads mourners at funeral of former England manager Graham Taylor in Watford
Sir Alex Ferguson leads mourners at funeral of former England manager Graham Taylor in Watford



  01/02/2017
Thousands of mourners have paid their respects at the funeral of former England manager Graham Taylor.

Supporters lined the streets of Watford on Wednesday ahead of the ceremony at St Mary's church.

Taylor died on January 12 at the age of 72.

Up to 5,000 supporters are expected to gather in Watford, home of the club where Taylor enjoyed the greatest times of his career.

Family, friends and former teammates will attend the church service, which will be followed by a private family committal.

People gather outside St Mary's Church before the funeral service for Graham Taylor. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday February 1, 2017.
People gather outside St Mary's Church
Football fans wait for the funeral of former Watford and England soccer manager Graham Taylor in Watford, Britain, February 1, 2017.
Football fans wait for the funeral
Football fans wait for the funeral of former Watford and England soccer manager Graham Taylor in Watford, Britain, February 1, 2017.
Taylor was adored by the people of Watford
Sir Alex Ferguson (2L) and son Darren Ferguson (3R)
Sir Alex Ferguson and son Darren

Sir Alex Ferguson was among those in attendance at St Mary's church, having enjoyed many battles against Taylor during his managerial career.

He was joined by ex-Hornets players John Barnes, Luther Blissett and Tim Sherwood.

Former Watford managers Sean Dyche and Malky Mackat were also present.

A reception will be held at Vicarage Road later today.

Tim Sherwood (L)
Tim Sherwood
Burnley manager Sean Dyche ahead of the funeral service for Graham Taylor held at St Mary's Church, Watford.
Burnley manager Sean Dyche
John Barnes (C)
Former Watford players John Barnes and Luther Blissett

Taylor took the Hornets from the old Fourth Division to the top flight and the FA Cup final in 1984.

He also had spells with Aston Villa, Lincoln and Wolves and managed England between 1990 and 1993.

Watford saw off Arsenal 2-1 on Tueday night and skipper Troy Deeney dedicated the success to Taylor.

A Watford fan outside St Mary's Church before the funeral service for Graham Taylor.
A Watford fan outside St Mary's Church
Malky Mackay (R), David Platt (C) and Aidy Boothroyd
Former Watford boss Malky Mackay
John Motson (left) arrives for the funeral service for Graham Taylor held at St Mary's Church, Watford.
John Motson arrives
Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry arrives for the funeral service for Graham Taylor held at St Mary's Church, Watford.
Barry Fry arrives

Boss Walter Mazzarri added: "It's very important for me. I want to dedicate this victory to Graham Taylor.

"I wanted to do it before but it came today in a very important match. Tomorrow is his funeral so it's a great day to win."

Graham Taylor Funeral

People gather outside St Mary's Church before the funeral service for Graham Taylor. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday February 1, 2017.
