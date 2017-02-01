Stunning photos show Cuba’s new generation of female boxers who are BANNED from competing but one day hope to fight for Olympic glory
Bid to bust myth that 'Cuban women are meant to show the beauty of their face, not receive punches'
THESE striking photographs show the Cuban female boxers who are gunning to join their nation’s male fighters in winning Olympic glory.
Cuba punches above its weight in the games’ male boxing – and now a new generation of women want to prove they can help deliver a double medal whammy.
These up-and-coming female boxers on the island have their eyes on the gold.
But they need government support to form Cuba’s first female boxing team.
And they want to bust a decades-old belief once summed up by a former top coach: “Cuban women are meant to show the beauty of their face, not receive punches.”
Idamelys Moreno smirks at that idea as she and half a dozen other women step up their training in hopes of changing the mind of Cuban officials.
“I see myself at the Olympics in Japan 2020,” she said.
“That’s my dream.”
Women were first allowed to box at the Olympics during the 2012 Summer Olympics, and Moreno wants a shot at a medal, too.
The 24-year-old trains at least two hours a day after she gets off work, completing a routine that includes running several miles, lifting weights, hitting a punching bag and sparring with both women and men.
Moreno and other women once were thrown out of a local gym when sports officials got wind of them training there.
“One day without further ado they said, ‘Listen, sir, women cannot be here because female boxing is not allowed,” Moreno recalled.
“There were around 12 of us, a lot of women from other provinces, and they had to leave.”
Olympic silver medalist Emilio Correa Jr. stepped in to help some of the women find another gym while they push top Cuban officials to support female boxing.
“They can bring more glory to the Cuban sport,” Correa said.
“They are diamonds in the rough. … The motor skills, the explosive nature and the energy of Cuban boxers are also present in these women.”
A message left with the Cuban Federation of Boxing was not returned.
