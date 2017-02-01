Taking too much paracetamol ‘is as dangerous to your liver as cancer’

Paracetamol can damage liver tissue structure, meaning cells are unable to function properly and may die

COMMON pain killer paracetamol could be as bad for your liver as cancer, experts have warned.

Poisoning caused by taking too much paracetamol can damage the liver, be difficult to treat and may prove fatal.

The pain killer, which is often used to treat headaches, is the leading cause of acute liver failure worldwide

Researchers believe their findings could shape further research into therapies to counteract the harm caused by excessive doses of the drug – the leading cause of acute liver failure in the western world.

Scientists at the University of Edinburgh studied the impact of the painkiller on liver cells in human and mouse tissue.

Their tests showed that in certain settings, paracetamol can damage the liver by harming the vital structural connections between adjacent cells in the organ.

When these cell wall connections – known as tight junctions – are disrupted, the liver tissue structure is damaged, the cells are unable to function properly and they may die.

Scientists said this type of cell damage was known to occur in liver conditions including hepatitis, cirrhosis, and cancer, but has not been linked to paracetamol toxicity until now.

Researchers say they will now seek to examine how varying paracetamol doses and timescales affects toxicity in the liver, and identify potential targets for new drugs.

Scientists have discovered taking too much paracetamol can damage tissues in your liver and cause cells to die

Dr Leonard Nelson, of the university’s Hepatology Laboratory and Institute for Bioengineering, who co-led the study, said: “Paracetamol is the world’s preferred pain remedy – it is cheap and considered safe and effective at therapeutic dose.

“However, drug-induced liver damage remains an important clinical problem and a challenge for developing safer drugs.

“Our findings reinforce the need for vigilance in paracetamol use, and could help discover how harm caused by its adverse use might be prevented.”

Co-author Pierre Bagnaninchi, of the university’s MRC Centre for Regenerative Medicine, added: “Although liver damage caused by paracetamol toxicity has been the subject of intense study for 40 years, recent developments in biosensor technology are enabling a fuller picture of the biological mechanisms involved.”

The study, involving researchers from Edinburgh and Oslo and the Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service, has been published in the journal Scientific Reports.

It was partly supported by the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council and the Chief Scientist Office.