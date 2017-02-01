Home | News | Indian cow leaps to its death in shocking video
Indian cow leaps to its death in shocking video



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 01/02/2017 04:53:00
  • WARNING: DISTRESSING CONTENT 
  • The animal, which is clearly distressed, throws itself off the three-storey building
  • Locals in India watch from ground level as it walks near to the edge of the roof 
  • Five men are captured on the video on the roof with the cow before it leaps off
  • The video does not show the cow hitting the ground, but it is presumed dead 

By Gareth Davies For Mailonline

Published: 03:58 EST, 1 February 2017 | Updated: 05:53 EST, 1 February 2017

A video has captured the shocking moment a cow leaps to its death when it does a somersault off the roof of a building. 

The animal, clearly distressed, is seen on the three-storey building in India which appears to be a parade of of shops. 

After a few seconds, it makes its way to the edge of the roof which overlooks a busy street and hurls itself off. 

Scroll down for video 

The cow walks around on the roof of what appears to be a parade of shops before jumping

The moment the cow leaps from the roof, which is around 30 feet up from the street below

The men on the roof with the animal run towards the edge, but it is too late to save it

The cow somersaults through the air having jumped from the three-storey building in India

The clip shows locals watching on from ground level as the cow scales the building, which is around 30 feet tall. 

It is unclear how it managed to reach the roof, but there are at least five men around it before it jumps. 

They all run towards the animal as it hurtles towards the ground.

The footage does not show the cow landing on the floor, but it appears as though it plunged to its death. 

Reacting to the video online, some people argued the cow had killed itself.

While has been widely reported animals are incapable of suicide, scientists have debated for years whether instances where an animal deliberately claims its own life because of depression can be classed as suicide.

But examples date back to 1855, when the illustrated London News reported a dog had thrown itself into the water to drown and had repeated the action several times until passers-by finally allowed to sink.

There have also been numerous cases of ducks apparently drowning themselves after the death of a mate. 

