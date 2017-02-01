The ten strangest flight requests made by plane passengers

Pushy passengers wanted to sit in the cockpit, leave the plane via emergency slide and 'be treated like a queen'

Everyone gets a little bit carried away on vacation, which is why you always see more than a handful of Brits necking beers at the airport pub around 7am, but it seems that some holidaymakers get more carried away than others.

A new report has revealed the most bizarre demands made by plane passengers, ranging from a request to sit next to the pilot during the flight, to someone wanting to exit the aircraft on the emergency slide.

Lastminute.com have revealed their top ten odd flight demands over the course of 2016, and the list provides a glimpse of what long-suffering cabin crew have to deal with on a daily basis.

The strangest request made by a pushy passenger came when the travel agent was asked: ‘ So we can use the rubber slide to get off the plane, right?’ Clearly unaware that the slide is only to be used in an emergency evacuation.

Another request that would have been a breach of security came from a passenger who wanted to sit in the cockpit, asking the airline: ‘Can I sit next to the pilot during the flight please. It’s my birthday.’

Other demands were clearly for comedy value by cheeky customers, like the passenger who told staff: ‘FYI, I’ll be travelling with a giant teddy bear. He won’t require a meal.’

Similarly, the passenger who warned an airline that: ‘My boyfriend farts. A lot,’ can’t have imagined much would happen as a result.

Fabio Cannavale, CEO of Lastminute.com said, ‘Holidays are a time for fun, so who wouldn’t want to add a cheeky request to try and make the trip even more memorable?

‘We wanted to celebrate our savvy customers by revealing the top ten requests and inspire other travellers to aim high when it comes to making the most out of every moment.’

Here’s the full top ten of bizarre flight requests to the travel site over the last year:

‘So we can use the rubber slide to get off the plane, right?’ ‘FYI, I’ll be travelling with a giant teddy bear. He won’t require a meal.’ ‘Can you make sure my air steward is hot. Super hot. :D’ ‘Is there any way I can sit backwards like the stewardesses? You see I get seasick so…….’ ‘I need you to tell me who I’m next to – I hate sitting beside strangers. Thx.’ ‘Good evening. Can I sit next to the pilot during the flight please. It’s my birthday.’ ‘Just to warn you, my boyfriend farts. A lot.’ ‘I know it’s prickly but I can take a cactus in hand luggage? It’s a present.’ ‘It’s our honeymoon, my missus needs treating like a queen guys.’ ‘No meal. Just posh chocs (no coffee ones though, urgh).’