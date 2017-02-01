Home | News | Katie Price reveals two-year-old daughter Bunny was TRAMPLED by a horse on the family farm during stark Loose Women segment
What is locked-in syndrome, what are the causes of total paralysis, is there a cure and have there been any breakthroughs?
The ten strangest flight requests made by plane passengers

Katie Price reveals two-year-old daughter Bunny was TRAMPLED by a horse on the family farm during stark Loose Women segment



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 01/02/2017 04:56:00
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
terrifying accident

TV star's little girl hurt her foot in the accident

KATIE Price has revealed her two-year-old daughter Bunny was trampled by a horse in a terrifying accident.

The TV star’s little girl hurt her foot, but was lucky to escape serious injury.

Katie Price has revealed her daughter Bunny, two, was trampled by a horse

Rex Features

Katie Price has revealed her daughter Bunny, two, was trampled by a horse

Katie, 38, made the confession during an appearance on Loose Women, admitting one of her horses trod on Bunny’s foot.

The accident happened on the family’s farm, and Katie admits Bunny burst into tears.

She said: “The kids just climb over everything, and when people come over I just go…

“‘They’re fine, don’t worry about it.’

Katie Price makes Ruth Langsford turn red at bald kitten innuendo
Bunny, two, got stood on by a horse

Instagram

Bunny, two, got stood on by a horse
She made the confession on Loose Women this week

ITV

She made the confession on Loose Women this week

SHEER DELIGHT

Holly Willoughby thrills This Morning viewers as she flashes her bra in a sexy see-through shirt

BABY NUMBER THREE?

Kim Kardashian hints she's ready for a third child and wants to get pregnant before releasing new kids clothing line

LADY KILLERS

Channel 4 investigates the chilling stories behind the Women Who Kill

'YOU'RE GOING TO HAVE TO BLEEP A LOT'

Holly and Phillip left cringing as blooper tape shows them struggle to record a promo

ROSIE'S RETURN

Helen Flanagan is BACK as Rosie Webster in Corrie - here's what you need to know

HAIR-RAISING

EastEnders fans left baffled as Denise Fox's hair changes three times in just one scene

RAZZLE DAZZLE

Cheeky Mel B spices up Chicago musical by flashing her bum backstage as she hits Broadway

WE CAN HEAR IT CALLING

When is BST Hyde Park 2017, who's headlining and how do I get tickets?

‘SLAP AND TICKLE’

Hungover Jamie O’Hara has Lorraine Kelly in hysterics after cheeky innuendo about Bianca Gascoigne

THE END IS COMING

Game of Thrones fans in for a HUGE shock as new season is set to end on nail-biting cliff-hanger

READY FOR THE WEEKEND

Who is The Weeknd? Singer dating Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid's ex - here's what we know

Kim's Word-burn

Jamie O'Hara wants to 'move on for sake of his kids' after Kim Woodburn's 'adulterer' slam

Watch moment Katie Price dismisses Princess as she falls from horse
Katie has a number of horses at the family farm

Instagram

Katie has a number of horses at the family farm
The star has her own stables and rides regularly

Instagram

The star has her own stables and rides regularly

"My kids are in the mud, in everything, around the animals, they just don't know any different.

"Mind you, Bunny did get trodden on last Sunday by a horse, and she did cry but then she was over it.

"We got her foot out of the boot, it was a bit red but we moved her toes and she was alright."

It comes after Katie's eldest daughter, Princess, nine, broke her arm in a riding accident last summer.

The youngster took a nasty tumble and had to undergo surgery to fix the broken bone.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: News Visit website


  Article "tagged" as:
No tags for this article
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Articles

Prince Harry Visits The London Ambulance Service

Prince Harry Visits The London Ambulance Service

Drunk Jet Passenger Went Berserk?, Spat Blood And Started Shouting ?Bin Laden? On Qatar Flight

Drunk Jet Passenger Went Berserk?, Spat Blood And Started Shouting ?Bin Laden? On Qatar Flight

Teenage Drug Dealer Admits Selling Ecstasy Toragic Schoolgirl Who Died After Taking The Drug

Teenage Drug Dealer Admits Selling Ecstasy Toragic Schoolgirl Who Died After Taking The Drug