Katie Price reveals two-year-old daughter Bunny was TRAMPLED by a horse on the family farm during stark Loose Women segment

TV star's little girl hurt her foot in the accident

KATIE Price has revealed her two-year-old daughter Bunny was trampled by a horse in a terrifying accident.

The TV star’s little girl hurt her foot, but was lucky to escape serious injury.

Rex Features

Katie Price has revealed her daughter Bunny, two, was trampled by a horse

Katie, 38, made the confession during an appearance on Loose Women, admitting one of her horses trod on Bunny’s foot.

The accident happened on the family’s farm, and Katie admits Bunny burst into tears.

She said: “The kids just climb over everything, and when people come over I just go…

“‘They’re fine, don’t worry about it.’

Instagram

ITV

Instagram

Instagram

Bunny, two, got stood on by a horse. She made the confession on Loose Women this week. Katie has a number of horses at the family farm. The star has her own stables and rides regularly.

"My kids are in the mud, in everything, around the animals, they just don't know any different.

"Mind you, Bunny did get trodden on last Sunday by a horse, and she did cry but then she was over it.

"We got her foot out of the boot, it was a bit red but we moved her toes and she was alright."

It comes after Katie's eldest daughter, Princess, nine, broke her arm in a riding accident last summer.

The youngster took a nasty tumble and had to undergo surgery to fix the broken bone.