What is locked-in syndrome, what are the causes of total paralysis, is there a cure and have there been any breakthroughs?

LOCKED-IN syndrome has hit the headlines as new research has allowed individuals who were previously unable to communicate at all to express their opinions with their thoughts.

The break-through experiment may mean more freedom from sufferers of the horrific condition.

But what locked-in syndrome and what causes it? Here’s a round-up of the facts…

What is locked-in syndrome?

The syndrome is caused by damage to the lower part of the brain and the brainstem but not to the top part of the brain

Locked-in syndrome is when a person is completely aware and conscious but they cannot communicate verbally as they are virtually completely paralysed.

The sufferers are sometimes able to communicate as they can move their eyes in vertically and they can also blink.

Total locked-in syndrome is when the sufferer is not even able to communicate with eye movements as their eyes are paralysed as well.

What are the causes of locked-in syndrome?

Patients suffering from locked-in syndrome can’t move their bodies, but their minds are often working perfectly

Locked-in syndrome is caused when there is damage to specific parts of the lower brain and brainstem but no damage to the upper brain.

This can occur in a number of circumstances including:

When a person has been poisoned, particularly by a krait snake

When someone suffers from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis – which is more commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease and motor neurone disease

When someone has suffered from a stroke in their brainstem

When someone suffers Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

When someone has a lesion in their brain stem

Is there a cure for locked-in syndrome?

There is no treatment and no cure available for the horrific syndrome.

Doctors can stimulate the muscle reflexes with electrodes which can help patients to regain some muscle function.

There is currently no cure or treatment for locked in syndrome but doctors can help patients communicate with specially designed technologies

There is also technology available to help people communicate such as eye-tracking.

It is incredibly rare for a patient to regain any significant motor function although it has been known in remarkable cases.

Have there been any breakthroughs in the research on locked-in syndrome?

To find a way of communicating with “locked-in” individuals, a Swiss-led international team of scientists developed a form of thought reading based on a system that measures blood oxygen levels and electrical activity in the brain.

Thinking “yes” or “no” to specific personal questions triggered changes correlating with brain activity that could be translated by a computer.

When the four patients who being tested were asked “are you happy?” over a period of several weeks, all four consistently answered “yes”.

