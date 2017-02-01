What is locked-in syndrome, what are the causes of total paralysis, is there a cure and have there been any breakthroughs?
- 01/02/2017 05:00:00
- 1
- 0
THE HORRIFIC condition hit the headlines as new research has allowed individuals who were previously unable to communicate at all to express their opinions with their thoughts
LOCKED-IN syndrome has hit the headlines as new research has allowed individuals who were previously unable to communicate at all to express their opinions with their thoughts.
The break-through experiment may mean more freedom from sufferers of the horrific condition.
But what locked-in syndrome and what causes it? Here’s a round-up of the facts…
Getty Images
What is locked-in syndrome?
Locked-in syndrome is when a person is completely aware and conscious but they cannot communicate verbally as they are virtually completely paralysed.
The sufferers are sometimes able to communicate as they can move their eyes in vertically and they can also blink.
Total locked-in syndrome is when the sufferer is not even able to communicate with eye movements as their eyes are paralysed as well.
Getty Images
What are the causes of locked-in syndrome?
Locked-in syndrome is caused when there is damage to specific parts of the lower brain and brainstem but no damage to the upper brain.
This can occur in a number of circumstances including:
- When a person has been poisoned, particularly by a krait snake
- When someone suffers from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis – which is more commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease and motor neurone disease
- When someone has suffered from a stroke in their brainstem
- When someone suffers Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
- When someone has a lesion in their brain stem
Is there a cure for locked-in syndrome?
There is no treatment and no cure available for the horrific syndrome.
Doctors can stimulate the muscle reflexes with electrodes which can help patients to regain some muscle function.
Alamy
There is also technology available to help people communicate such as eye-tracking.
It is incredibly rare for a patient to regain any significant motor function although it has been known in remarkable cases.
Have there been any breakthroughs in the research on locked-in syndrome?
To find a way of communicating with “locked-in” individuals, a Swiss-led international team of scientists developed a form of thought reading based on a system that measures blood oxygen levels and electrical activity in the brain.
Thinking “yes” or “no” to specific personal questions triggered changes correlating with brain activity that could be translated by a computer.
When the four patients who being tested were asked “are you happy?” over a period of several weeks, all four consistently answered “yes”.Locked-in sufferer is finally 'at peace'
READ MORE
Locked-in syndrome sufferer uses mind-reading tech to broadcast his SHOCKING opinion on daughter’s boyfriend
Locked in lad who is unable to talk or move learns to write stories and poems using his EYES
Smoking ‘increases the risk of early death from motor neurone disease’
Dad’s heartbreaking letter to dying daughter diagnosed with motor neurone disease at NINETEEN
Countryfile viewers in tears as show airs ‘heart-wrenching’ Motor Neuron Disease story
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: News
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles